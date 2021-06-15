He understood that Nicola Zingaretti. And he was absolutely right. The municipal elections in Rome risk being a boulder on the road to building the alliance between the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement in view of the next policies. The Governor of Lazio was ready to take the field in the capital, obtaining the withdrawal of Virginia Raggi to then leave the Region to the grillini, probably Roberta Lombardi. All wrecked. Giuseppe Conte and Luigi Di Maio had to defend the outgoing mayor with the sword, on pain of the definitive implosion of the Movement and probably its inglorious end.

And so, as the days go by, the war in the shadow of the dome between the two main parties of the former yellow-red majority is getting tougher and no holds barred. The former premier the other day launched an appeal to the Democratic Party to support Raggi, but Enrico Letta sent it back to the sender talking about a "totally negative opinion" on the last five years of Roman municipal administration. Today came the load of ninety from Roberto Gualtieri, a former Minister of the Economy who is preparing to win the primaries.

Here is the blow: "Will there be spaces for M5S in my council? No. I see no room for similarities. We will go to the ballot and we will address all Romans, even the voters of Virginia Raggi who believed in promises and great projects, even shared, but which have not been realized ". And again: the negative opinion on the mayor of Rome is" unappealable ". And finally:" I am wandering around the suburbs a lot. With Enrico Letta we visited a theater in Tor Bella Monaca, with about a hundred citizens and representatives of the neighborhood committees. It was nice to have the opportunity to talk to them. In Tor Bella Monaca, as in the other suburbs, Virginia Raggi made unfulfilled promises five years ago. Citizens are angry ".

A declaration of war. From the Roman point of view, the Center-right who chose Enrico Michetti (conflicting polls on the man wanted by Giorgia Meloni) hopes to be able to take advantage of the Pd-M5S clash to take the lead in the first round and then hope, in the second round, that the war will continue (without even unofficial appearances, not only officers) in a way to conquer the leadership of the capital after many years. Carlo Calenda, leader of Action and on the field for many months, dreams of making the third wheel between Gualtieri and Raggi, but he will hardly be able to reach the second round. If Rays went against Michetti in the ballot, Calenda certainly will not side with either of them, while if the challenger of the Center-right was Gualtieri there could be an agreement, perhaps only informal.

But today's total closure of the former minister of the Conte government on the no to members of the M5S in junta raises the tension and pushes Raggi and the pentastellati to target the Pd rather than Meloni and Salvini. Many both among the Dems and in the Movement are already thinking about the post-vote and it is widely believed that if in the end, due to the deep divisions of the yellow-red the city should pass to the Center-right with a resounding victory by Michetti, the same Pd-M5S alliance for the next policies would be strongly at risk. Already today many former Renzian parliamentarians of the Reformist Base are relaunching the 'majority vocation', let alone after a possible defeat in the capital. All roads lead to Rome. Even those of the divorce between the yellow-reds.