Austere and simplified as it could not be otherwise in the times of a pandemic that has dressed the planet in mourning but full of emotion, light, color and spectacle, the Eurocup opening ceremony kicked off four vibrant weeks in which the eleven stadiums chosen to host the multi-site tournament will reconcile with fans after dark months in which their stands experienced a lacerating void as the world battled the worst health crisis in a century.

Still immersed in that relentless fight against the damned pathogen that continues to reap lives left and right, but with the inestimable relief that comes with finally having that powerful ally that is vaccines, the members of the vast brotherhood of the beautiful sport led their eyes towards the Olympic in Rome, where Francesco Totti and Alessandro Nesta officiated as hosts of the about 15,000 fans who occupied a quarter of their capacity to attend the debut of the ‘Azzurra’ against Turkey and participate in the moving reunion between members of the European football family.

The 2006 world champions with Italy, who for years wore the eternal city in the derby as the banners of Rome and Lazio, opened the sixteenth edition of the European with their proverbial elegance before giving way to a musical spectacle that began with the performance of the Italian National Police Orchestra in a stadium presided over by 24 large balloons as a symbol of the participating teams and that also served as the setting for an impeccable vertical choreography that mixed dancers and drummers who flew to the roof of the Roman fort while the pyrotechnics made an appearance.

With the Italian and Turkish teams already prepared to jump onto the pitch, one of the main figures of current Italian culture, the tenor Andrea Bocelli, he sang the ‘Nessun Dorma’, accompanied by Puccini’s opera Turandot.

However, the main course came when Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge appeared to interpret his ‘We Are The People’ (We are the people), the Official anthem of the Eurocup. A hymn to the positivity, hope and determination so necessary for any team to achieve the success that comes hand in hand with this era full of difficulties in which the world has had to do a huge exercise in resilience and, above all, , of union, to move on. The same ones that have allowed to light the championship one year after the dates initially foreseen. Still under the threat of covid-19, of course, but with the feeling that the world is finally beginning to emerge from darkness.