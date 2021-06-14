Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a tough defeat this Sunday in the Roland Garros final, against Novak Djokovic, but it was not the saddest loss that the Greek suffered on a day that he will surely remember as one of the worst of his life.

It is that, according to he himself counted hours later through social networks, five minutes before entering the Phillipe Chatrier, central court of the Parisian property, he found out about the death of his grandmother paternal.

After battling for 4 hours and 11 minutes against the Serbian, in what was the first Grand Slam final for the 22-year-old, Tsitsipas collapsed in his seat with eyes full of tears and a towel covering his head.

It seemed like the anger of someone who had been two sets up against number one and the glory had slipped through his fingers, like brick dust. But that it was the least.

The fifth in the ATP Rankings was downloaded with a profound message that begins by stating that “life is not about winning or losing”, but “to enjoy every moment of life, either alone or with others.”

“Life is not about winning or losing. It’s about enjoying every moment of life, either alone or with others. Living a meaningful life without misery and abjection. Raising trophies and celebrating victories is something, but not all“said the talented tennis player on his Instagram account.

And he revealed: “Five minutes before entering the field, my very dear grandmother lost the battle with her life. A wise woman whose faith in life and her willingness to give and provide cannot be compared to any other human being I have ever met. “

Stefanos Tsitsipas, after his defeat in the Roland Garros final. Photo Yoan Valat / EFE

Tsitsipas has a very particular relationship with his father, Apostolos, who in turn is his coach. He has even sometimes hit him in public (which earned him a challenge from his mother from the rostrum).

However, Apostolos was and is the great promoter of Stefanos’ career, a young man who is marked as one of the successors of the trinomial made up of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic.

For this reason, the end of his letter for the death of his grandmother is significant, the mother of the man who, even this Sunday, with all the pain in tow, was encouraging your child as always, and even more than ever.

“It is important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her give you life. They make you dream. I would like to say that regardless of the day, circumstance or situation, this is entirely dedicated to her, and only to her. Thank you. for raising my father. Without him, this would not have been possibleTsitsipas concluded.

“I have given it all and I could not do better, “said the player at the awards ceremony. Without a doubt, he had given more than what those who were listening at that time imagined.

DB