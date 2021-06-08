This Tuesday the quarter-final crosses of the men’s and women’s teams at Roland Garros 2021 begin. The eight best men’s and women’s rackets of the tournament come together in search of one of the four places in the semifinals prior to entering the final for the title.

Calendar and dates

The quarter-final qualifiers will be played on Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 9 in the men’s and women’s teams. The women’s semi-finals will be played on Thursday the 10th and the men’s semi-finals on Friday the 11th. The women’s grand final will be played on Saturday 12, while the men’s grand final will close the tournament on Sunday, June 13.

Male box

High part

At the top of the men’s team Novak Djokovic, who had just defeated Pablo Cuevas in the third round, made his way to the quarterfinals after suffering against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who put him on the ropes in the first two sets (6- 7 (7), 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 and retired). Djokovic will now face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals, who went straight without playing after Roger Federer’s retirement after his agonizing match against Koepfer.

On this side of the table, Rafa Nadal also agreed to the quarterfinals, who after beating Cameron Norrie in the third round, got rid of Italian Jannik Sinner in the round of 16 (7-5, 6-3 and 6-0). Nadal will now face Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman for a place in the semifinals, who eliminated German Jan-Lennard Struff (7-6 (9), 6-4 and 7-5) in what will be a reissue of the semifinals of 2020, when the Spanish and the Argentine also met.

Top of the men’s team at Roland Garros 2021 after the round of 16 matches.

Roland Garros



Bottom

At the bottom of the table Alexander Zverev, who defeated Japanese Kei Nishikori (6-4, 6-1 and 6-1) in the round of 16, will be measured in the quarterfinals with Spanish Alejandro Davidovich, who beat Argentine Federico in four sets Delbonis (6-4, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4). Zverev and Davidovich will meet this Tuesday, June 8, in the afternoon shift of the Philippe Chatrier (not before 4:00 p.m.)

The other quarterfinal cross at the bottom of the table will be disputed by the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Pablo Carreño in the second round (6-3, 6-2 and 7-5) and the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who got rid of the Chilean Cristian Garín (6-2, 6-1 and 7-5). Tsitsipas and Medvedev will close the Roland Garros day this Tuesday, June 8, in the evening session of the Philippe Chatrier (not before 9:00 p.m.).

Bottom of the men’s team at Roland Garros 2021 after the round of 16 matches.

Roland Garros



Female painting

High part

At the top of the women’s draw, Coco Gauff managed to qualify for the quarterfinals after clearly beating Tunisian Ons Jabeur (6-3 and 6-1). At 17, Gauff will seek to get into the semifinals of Roland Garros and for this she will have to face the Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals, who defeated the American Sloane Stephens (6-2 and 6-0) in the quarterfinals.

In this upper part of the table, Maria Sakkari also sealed her ticket to the quarterfinals after defeating the American Sofia Kenin, finalist last year (6-1, 6-3) in the round of 16. Sakkari will now seek a place in the semifinals against the current champion of the tournament, the Polish Iga Swiatek, who ended the dream of the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the round of 16 (6-3 and 6-4)

Top of the women’s team at Roland Garros 2021 after the round of 16 matches.

Roland Garros



Bottom

The first quarterfinal cross of the bottom of the women’s team will be played by the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, who surprised Serena Williams (6-3 and 7-5) in the round of 16 and the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (5-7, 6-3 and 6-2). Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova will meet this Tuesday, June 8, in the second round of the Philippe Chatrier (14:00 approx.)

The other quarterfinal crossing will face the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, one of the revelations of the tournament, who beat the Romanian Sorana Cirstea (7-6 (4) and 6-1) against the Spanish Paula Badosa, who managed to sneak between the eight better after beating the finalist in 2019, the Czech Marketa Vondrousova (6-4, 3-6 and 6-2) in the round of 16. Zidansek and Badosa will meet this Tuesday, June 8 at 12:00 at the Philippe Chatrier.