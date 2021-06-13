Serbian Novak Djokovic, world tennis number one with unlimited ambition that allowed him put a parenthesis to the reign from Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, will try to win his 19th Grand Slam title in the final that he will cheer on this Sunday against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will look for his first in Paris “major”.

The final of the men’s draw between Djokovic (1) and Tsitsipas (5) will be played this Sunday from 10 a.m. (Argentina time) on the Philippe Chatrier court, the most important of the property located in the charming Parisian district of Bois de Boulogne, with ESPN televising.

Djokovic, 34, settled in the final after beating Spaniard Nadal (3), 13 times champion from Roland Garros, the last four in a row, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) and 6-2, in a memorable game that left him one step away from the title.

The Serbian, who conquered in his brilliant career 18 Grand Slam trophies, the previous this year in Australia, will try to be one of the record held by Nadal and the Swiss Roger Federer, both with 20 grand.

In addition, Djokovic may be, in the case of surpassing Tsitsipas, the first tennis player of the open era to inscribe his name at least twice in the big four, since they conquered Australia nine times, Wimbledon five times, the US Open three times and Roland Garros in the 2016 edition.

Of course Nole will not take on a simple task, since the Greek Tsitsipas, 22 years and in his first Grand Slam final after having lost twice in the semi-finals, he wants to write his own story and made it clear in his previous victory over German Alexander Zverev (6) 6-3, 6-3. 4-6, 4-6 and 6-3.

The greek arrived twice to the semifinals in Australia, in the 2019 and 2021 editions, and this year he made a very good previous tour on brick dust with a title at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 and another at the ATP 250 in Lyon, plus a final at the Conde de Godó, in Barcelona, ​​where he gave in to Rafa Nadal.

The antecedents between the two stand out five wins for Djokovic against two for Tsitsipas.

The Serbian beat him at the 2019 Masters 1000 in Madrid and Paris, in Dubai and Roland Garros in 2020, and finally this year at the Masters 1000 in Rome.

The victories of the Greek were in the Masters 1000 of Canada 2018 and Shanghai 2019.

The big favorite is the winner of 18 “greats”, who made a great previous preparation under the guidance of his coach, the Slovak Marian vajda, and wants to dominate the brick dust with a title at Roland Garros, when there is still half a season to play and another two Grand Slam ahead, Wimbledon, on grass, and the US Open, on concrete, two tournaments that are better suited to his tennis in relation to their most direct rivals.