Roger Waters attended a forum to support Julian Assange and fight for his release and ended up talking about one of the most intimate and uncomfortable moments he lived with Mark Zuckerberg, whom he called an “idiot”.

According to the musician, the founder of Facebook offered him a large sum of money to compose a cover of Another Brick in the Wall for an Instagram promo movie.

“Fuck off”Roger Waters replied. The former member of Pink Floyd was very critical of Facebook and Instagram, since according to him they are part of the global censorship that makes stories like Assange’s do not reach everywhere.

Waters referred to the Facebook founder as one of the worst people in the world who aims to “take control of everything.”

Zuckerberg, with problems in Justice. Photo: AP

He also referred disparagingly to the origin of the social network. “But you think, how did this little prick who started by saying, ‘She’s pretty, we’ll give her a four out of five. She’s ugly. Will we give her a one?’ How did she get some kind of power? And yet, here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world“.

Waters has become one of the most activist musicians today. He also participates in a platform to support the Palestinian people with Rage Against the Machine, Dua Lipa or The Weeknd.

More trouble for “Zuck”

Days ago, the name of the founder of Facebook appeared on the list of Richest Americans Paying Lower Tax Rates than many ordinary workers.

An anonymous source sent to ProPublica tons of data from the Internal Revenue Service on the nation’s richest, like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch, and Mark Zuckerberg. ProPublica compared that data with data from other sources.

It reported that “in all cases that we were able to verify” with tax returns from more than 50 people “the details provided to ProPublica coincided with information from other sources.”



Facebook also has privacy issues. (Photo: AFP)

Through perfectly legal tax strategies, many super-rich can reduce their federal taxes to nothing or almost zero.

Federal tax payment is supposed to be gradual, which means that the rich must pay an increasing tax on their income as they increase. And ProPublica concluded that, in fact, people who earn between $ 2 million and $ 5 million a year paid an average of 27.5% in taxes, the highest rate of any group of taxpayers.

President Joe Biden, who is seeking funds to finance his spending plans, has proposed raising taxes on the rich. Biden wants to raise the maximum rate to 39% for people who earn $ 400,000 a year or more in taxable income, and that would be less than 2% of American households. The current maximum rate is 37%.

With information from La Vanguardia and AP.