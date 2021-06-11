Rodrigo González exposed Gian Piero Diaz during the last edition of Love and fire by revealing that the host of This is War is a fan of his show.

As is known, the reality show experienced moments of tension when the newly re-admitted Pancho Rodríguez and Facundo González did not greet Johanna San Miguel, after she said that she did not want to see them ever again on the América Tv space after being suspended for attending. to Yahaira Plasencia’s birthday.

The snub was exposed by the program Amor y fuego, which led to the fact that in This is war the subject will be touched upon. Drivers Gian Piero Díaz and Johanna San Miguel were outraged by the lack of respect.

In the middle of his discharges, the actor prevented his partner from saying where he saw the images (Love and fire), since it corresponds to the competitor’s channel.

Given this, Rodrigo González did not hesitate to talk about what happened and revealed that Gian Piero Díaz is a follower of Amor y fuego and that he messages the host of Willax TV.

“Gian Piero, why did you interrupt Johanna? I’m sure he was going to say that he saw him here. Gian Piero don’t fool yourself, I know you see Love and fire. Also, he writes to me and tells me I see you and Gigi. Do not hide it because you are on the air and in America. You are not the only one in America who does it, you are not alone, ”said the presenter.

