Two speed licenses destined to meet before the premiere of the ninth film in the saga.

They have parallel paths, but it is also logical that their paths do not deviate. Considering that this summer we have a new movie by Fast and furious and the success of Rocket League, it was clear that a new crossover was coming. It is not the first. With this collaboration will come content, new and old, from the film saga to the game of Psionix.

A pack of three Fast & Furious cars will be added, with the legendary Dodge Charger and Nissan Skyline, which will return for the first time to Rocket League, since it became free, as well as the new Pontiac Fiero and the new collection of Fast & Furious themed items. The content will be available from June 17.

Rocket League and Fast and Furious repeat collaboration with special carsPacks can be purchased as a pack for 2400 coins from the Item Shop or for 1000 coins individually. Existing Dodge Charger and / or Nissan Skyline owners can purchase the upgrade packages for just 300 coins. Besides, the new song “Furiosa”, by Anitta, will be available as a Player Anthem, and from Psionix they promise the arrival of another song in a few days.

In addition, to celebrate this crossover, the live event has been announced. Fast & Furious: Rocket League Rumble, which will be held on June 19 to celebrate this reunion and in advance of the RLCS X South American Grand Finals finals, which will put the best Rocket League players in 4vs4 matches. Remember that a new free to play Rocket League for mobile phones is also in development.

