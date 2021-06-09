In line with the decision of a sector of alternative Peronism to consolidate a political alliance with socialism, former minister Roberto Lavagna received this Wednesday in his Buenos Aires offices Monica Fein, the former mayor of Rosario who last month won the presidency of the Socialist Party.

“It was a meeting to catch up, in particular for the commitments that Lavagna had signed with Miguel Lifschitz to put together an alternative for 2023 “, they synthesized from the environment of the former minister, alluding to the late former governor of Santa Fe who had supported Fein in his project to lead the PS.

The meeting was also attended by Jorge Illia, a reference to the former Rosario mayor of the province of Buenos Aires, and the economist Carlos Hourbeigt, from the kidney of Lavagna, who last January resigned as director of the Central Bank with a letter sent to President Alberto Fernández.

Fein had already met last week with Florencio Randazzo at the offices that the former Minister of the Interior and Transport has occupied for months in the Puerto Madero neighborhood: his collaborators and technical teams work there, a sign that the leader from Chivilcoy He would have already made the decision to head a third alternative in the province of Buenos Aires in the September primaries.

It is, according to sources from the space, the same Lavagna project, which now incorporated the president of socialism as a strategic partner in the face of a district armed for this year, and national for 2023.

Randazzo and the former Minister of Economy spoke at length about that a couple of months ago, at the latter’s house, in the company of Eduardo “Bali” Bucca, one of the deputies of the Lavagnismo who must renew his bank this year. It was also discussed by the former Minister of the Interior and Graciela Camano during a video call this Wednesday, after the earlier meeting that the former official had held with Galit ronen, the ambassador of Israel in our country.

According to the sources, the strategy for this year’s mid-term elections is concentrated in Santa Fe, Córdoba and the province of Buenos Aires. In that sense, Randazzo and Lavagna – Juan Manuel Urtubey from Salta also joined – await in that district the adhesion of leaders such as Joaquín de la Torre, the former Buenos Aires minister of María Eugenia Vidal who does not finish curdling in the unruly provincial inmate of Together for Change.

“We are working to put together a long-term project. The horizon is 2023“They highlighted from space, which still has no name, a task that will be finalized in the coming weeks with the contribution of the consultant Carlos Farah, in charge of the political marketing strategy. He has already done several studies of focus groups.

As revealed, these studies confirmed that part of society is willing to choose an alternative to Kirchnerism and the opposition. It is what Lavagna, Randazzo and the socialism now led by Fein aspire to.

The question, especially in Buenos Aires territory, is how much this sector of the electorate adds. And who does it harm more: if the Front of All or Together for Change.