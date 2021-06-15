Roberto Bautista, number 10 in the ATP ranking, resigned today to participate in the Tokyo Games (July 23-August 8). The man from Castellón issued a statement: “It has been a very intense season both physically and mentally and, after discussing it and thinking it over carefully with my team, We have decided not to go to Tokyo to try to find a balance in the intense calendar that we tennis players have. “That week, in principle, he will compete in the ATP 250 in Kitzbuehel (Austria).

“The Olympic Games are a great event in which I have been fortunate to participate previously, I wish all the best to the Spanish tennis team and the entire national delegation in Tokyo,” he concluded.

Tomorrow, the International Federation (ITF) will communicate the lists to the national federations (they are made by the ATP and WTA rankings) and they have until the 22nd to ratify them. Spain is awaiting the decision of Rafa Nadal, who expressed his doubts in the tournament in Rome, fell in the semifinals of Roland Garros and left in the air later if he would participate in Wimbledon.

Bautista (33 years old), who was a quarter-finalist in Rio, has been this year a semifinalist in Miami and a finalist in Doha, but in his last clay tournaments he has not passed the third round. And in Halle he fell on Monday in first class.

In principle, the four classified by ranking would be Rafa Nadal, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño and Alejandro Davidovich, with Albert Ramos as an alternative and Marcel Granollers, with the possibility of choosing a couple that is among the 300 best in the world, in the doubles mode. As for the girls, they would have a guaranteed place Garbiñe Muguruza, Paula Badosa and Sara Sorribes, and Carla Suárez, with protected ranking 68, also has options to enter.