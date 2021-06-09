The Secretary General of SUTEBA, Roberto Baradel, affirmed this Wednesday that they are going to “ask for a update” of the peer teacher in the province of Buenos Aires, because “between April and the remainder of June there will be a lag with what was stipulated in the increase in the first tranche.”

“Inflation exceeded what we signed. Today we are going to have a meeting with the Buenos Aires Teaching Unit Front to evaluate this situation and surely require the convocation of the Technical Salary Commission,” he stressed.

In statements to FM Radio Province, Baradel highlighted: “We are going to request a refresh, of course. We are going to have a meeting and from there a formal request to summon the Technical Commission will come out. “

In addition, he considered that “it is clear that the salary increase on the issue of parity has to beat inflation, not even equate it. “

“We know that between April and the remainder of June there will be a lag with what was stipulated in the increase of the first tranche (of the paritaria) and we want that to be compensated“, stressed the trade unionist.

Along these lines, Baradel explained: “In the joint party we raised two questions. First, that the joint party that we had signed, which is from 35%, It was by 9 months. It’s until September the last trimester remains to be discussed. Second, that if inflation exceeded the government’s projection, there would be a specific review. “

In another part of the interview, the Secretary General of SUTEBA highlighted the vaccination campaign for teachers and assistants from the province of Buenos Aires, although he recognized that the rate of application of doses “was a little late“, but with the arrival of more vaccines” it is accelerating a lot “.

Regarding the school attendance, which was one of the points of conflict between the National Executive and the City Government, specified: “Is under evaluation. We are going to support all those measures that have to do with reducing infections, vaccinating the largest number of the population and allowing us to face the pandemic in the best way. “

In that sense, he assured that what complicates virtuality are “connectivity problems”, and pointed out against the government of Mauricio Macri: “If the Connect Equality program had not been interrupted, the boys and teachers would be with a computer.”

“There are connectivity problems, but schooling is sustained because homework is sent through booklets or WhatsApp. The teacher is online every day and in this context the working day is extended and the effort is greater,” he argued.

Finally, Baradel stressed that “much work has been done on the issue of protocols” for a possible return to the classroom in the medium term, but clarified that “Schools that are not in good condition will continue to work within the framework of virtuality.”

“If there is something that we are clear about, it is that the management of the pandemic on the part of the governor (Buenos Aires), Axel Kicillof, the Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán and the Minister of Education, Agustina Vila has been with responsibility, solidarity and dialogue”, sentenced.

