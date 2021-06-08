The endearing monster family headed by Herman and Lily Munster landed on the small screen in 1964 like a comedy series. Since then, and despite the fact that it only lasted two seasons, it has become a much loved and remembered franchise for that generation.

With this in mind, the group of iconic characters was brought into a feature film format on multiple occasions. In addition, they had a sequel in 1988 under the title The Munsters today. However, we are now on the verge of having a new film version.

Through a post through your official account on Instagram, Rob Zombie has announced that he will be the director of a new reboot of The Monster family, name under which he was known in Spanish-speaking countries.

“Watch out for boils and spawn! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I have been pursuing for 20 years! The Munsters! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress! ”He said in the description of the aforementioned publication.

Rob Zombie will be in charge of directing the long-awaited reboot of The Munsters. Photo: Instagram / @ robzombieofficial

As reported by Deadline, The company NBCU has confirmed that this adaptation will be produced for Universal 1440 Entertainment. Therefore, the aforementioned portal pointed out that the project could see the light through Peacock (streaming service).

Rob Zombie’s film career

Although Rob Zombie, known as Robert Bartleh Cummings, is mainly dedicated to music, the ex-vocalist of the band White Zombie has also dabbled in the seventh art.

In fact, he has been credited in various productions such as Diabolical Violence, Halloween (adaptation of the original from 1978), The lords of Salem, 31, Los tres del infierno and House of 1000 corpes. The latter was considered his debut on the big screen.