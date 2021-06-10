447 days ago, on March 20, 2020, we were necessarily forced to change many habits in our daily lives to take care of ourselves and others. We incorporate that at all times we have to wear a chinstrap, that we must maintain a distance of two meters from other people and that the places must be permanently ventilated, among other measures of utmost importance.

These new habits bring us closer, unite us, mark us with solidarity, conscience and thinking about the other. It is that permanent interpellation that the pandemic posed to us that this June 10, Road Safety Day, summons us to reflect and raise awareness about the necessary change in our habits in traffic and transportation.

What role do we have as participating citizens in being able to change a reality? Everything, the main role. Prevention and respect for the rules are the main engine so that we can have a true change in our road culture.

In this sense and with the aim of continuing to implement policies and actions that determine greater safety on the routes and highways of our country, we presented from CNRT a pilot test to implement the Digital Time Control Book for drivers. A management policy entrusted to us by our former minister Mario Meoni and which Alexis Guerrera is giving continuity today, in line with what President Alberto Fernández has proposed to us regarding the application of technology at the service of society.

This innovative control tool, implemented as a test stage, makes it possible to eliminate the current paper notebook where the working day is certified to guarantee compliance with the right to rest of long-distance bus drivers.

Thus, this measure, accompanied by the controls we carry out on transport through our 37 delegations throughout the country and the permanent awareness of the mandatory use of seat belts in buses, are key and contribute directly to having a increasingly safe transport.

In a present where there are restrictions on circulation to counteract the effect of the virus, transport users also had to adopt new habits according to the preventive measures that were implemented.

To prevent transportation from being a potential area of ​​contagion, from the CNRT, in a coordinated work with authorities and provincial and municipal forces and in permanent coordination with national organizations, we continue to strengthen controls for compliance with the protocols.

This cultural resignification of new habits to shovel adverse situations will allow us one day, not too far away, to be able to say that it was the effort of all Argentines that determined the reduction of this other pandemic, which are deaths from road accidents.

We travel and we are all part of it. Let us continue to take care of each other and keep in mind that great changes occur when we act with a collective commitment and as a united society.

José Arteaga is Executive Director of the National Transport Regulation Commission (CNRT)