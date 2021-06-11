Road cycling The world champion was fined on time for taking a drink bottle from a service car too late

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe succumbed to the same rule of law also when leading a tour of France.

Drinking bottles has had enough drama this season in top-level road cycling.

The most recent incident happened on Thursday when last year’s world road champion, the Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe received a 20-second time penalty in an eight-day stage race in Switzerland at the Tour de Suisse.

The reason for the time penalty was that Alaphilippe, who was very popular in his home country, took a drink bottle and a bag of energy gel from his team’s Deceuninck-QuickStep service car too late.

This happened in the fifth stage, when the distance to the finish was nine kilometers. The fine came because, according to the rules of the International Cycling Union UCI, maintenance related to the rider’s energy supply is prohibited in the highest level, ie the World Tour stage races during the last 20 kilometers.

Alaphilippe immediately received feedback on the rule violation from the race director, who was driving ahead of the service car and saw the situation.

After the race, Alaphilippe was not on the mock of a time penalty and a fine of 200 Swiss francs. Instead, he was quite pleased with his performance on the mountain stage.

“I needed a drink, and my team leader said I could take the last bottle, but when I took it, he was a little hesitant,” Alaphilippe said, according to Cycling News.

Time penalty because Alaphilippe fell from third place to fourth place in the overall competition.

This was not the first time Alaphilippe had taken on his jacket due to an illegal drinking supply.

In the 2019 Tour of France, he drove on the fifth stage in the yellow shirt of the leader of the overall race but lost it after taking a drink bottle from the guardian 17 kilometers before the stage finish.

In spring a lot of the crowd arose from the UCI banning the throwing of drunk drinking bottles along the route in memory of the fans.

Shortly after the rule came into force, for example Jaakko Hänninen swiss teammate Michael Schär was rejected while driving around Flanders because he did not remember the new rule but threw a drink bottle at the fans.

Later, the drivers’ association called for changes to this rule, and it has been slightly relaxed.