With the Copa América in action, we can affirm that the Doll Gallardo was the coach who best prepared his team to play it: River Plate delivered 7 players to the National Team. Know who we are talking about …
Most Valuable Player of the MillionaireFinally, he was summoned by Maestro Tabárez to the Uruguay National Team and will be a piece for the team, in principle, as a shock. They follow him from Serie A.
He had his long-awaited debut with the Colombian National Team for the Copa América: he played the 90 ‘and took the 1-0 victory against Ecuador. Another footballer who is under the magnifying glass of Europe. His contract ends in June.
He has a history similar to Foyth’s but in the Paraguayan National Team, with the difference that he was also summoned to the Cup. In the last qualifying matches sacrificed himself playing No. 4 and, even if once he did well, against Brazil he had a very bad time. For this reason, he started as a substitute in the national team competition.
The young forward surprised Lionel Scaloni with his performance, both in practice and when he gave him the opportunity to make his debut for the Argentine National Team (senior). He entered through the window due to Lucas Alario’s injury.
After Emiliano Martínez removed his position while still testing positive for COVID, diver No. 1 lost Albiceleste. The Octopus Senate awaits a new opportunity. He knows that it is difficult for him.
The best reinforcement of the last market of passes of the Millo was nationalized Paraguayan and the Albirroja. He will have to fight for a position against a consolidated central defense like Alonso-Gómez or adapt to the left lane again – there he made his debut with the National Team in the Copa América.
He recovered in time to be available at the national team competition and was rewarded. Currently, it is the N ° 4 holder of the Albiceleste and he is one of the most sought after players by Lionel Messi on the pitch. It is missing that he takes care of the penalties.
