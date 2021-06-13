He had shown himself to be the master of the Misano round, but in Race 2 Michael Ruben Rinaldi was deprived of his hat-trick. After the victory in Race 1 and in the Superpole Race, the Ducati rider had to settle for second place behind an unstoppable Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Rinaldi found his first success of the season yesterday, repeating himself in a Superpole Race in which Jonathan Rea also folded. Yet the track conditions changed due to the high temperatures made it difficult to replicate the success in the last race of the weekend: “I gave 100% today, but the difference was in the track conditions. Today it was much hotter and this meant a different track and a different feeling with the bike and a lot more risks. I tried to do the usual strategy, that is to go in front and push, only I saw on the pitboard that someone was behind me and was taking me, but I was already giving my all ”.

The rider behind him was Razgatlioglu, winner of Race 2 and the only rider able to stop an unrivaled Rinaldi this weekend in Misano: “Toprak overtook me and went away, so I tried to give 101% to reach him. and get back to the front, but I risked crashing a couple of times and in the last four laps I realized that I wouldn’t be able to catch him. So I told myself a second place was better than a crash. I was quite disappointed, because I was so close, but Toprak went better than today, we struggled a bit with the higher temperature, which didn’t allow us to be first ”.

Read also:

“I was quite satisfied with the choice of tires – continues the Ducati rider with reference to the strategy implemented in the afternoon – The behavior of the bike was very different compared to yesterday, but it depended on the heat, so I struggled at the beginning, halfway through the race. it was so-so and then in the last part I tried to pass Toprak, but I couldn’t. However, we have some data to look at in order to improve ”.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi has expressed his maximum potential this weekend on his home track in front of his audience. But he was not the only Italian rider to have shone at the Marco Simoncelli World Circuit. Axel Bassani also had a solid weekend, which the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider comments as follows: “I am very impressed by Bassani, because he struggled a lot last year and when he arrived in Superbike many people were perplexed. But I have known him for a long time and I think he has some talent, just last season was difficult. Now he is proving to be talented and I think this track has helped, both because it fits well with the bike and because we are both Italians and we have grown up riding here. So maybe there is this set of things that has contributed ”.

In any case, Rinaldi shows his peace of mind for a more than positive weekend joking. Speaking of Andrea Dovizioso, who had planned to come to the track this weekend, he said: “Dovizioso should have come, but there was some difficulty in getting a pass due to Covid. On Friday he sent me a message telling me that he would go motocross because I was already first. I said ‘I’ll put a snake in your boot’ because he hates snakes ”.