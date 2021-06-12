Steep, but in madness mode. That could be a first definition about Riders Republic, although the truth is that it is much more than that. Fun is above all in a production in which Ubisoft Annecy is firmly committed to multiplayer and community. We have seen it and we show it to you!

There is a fundamental element in Riders Republic that demonstrates its reason for being, and that is that in the development team (Ubisoft Annecy) thought that going to the country or the mountains and cycling, skiing, snowboarding … is always much better when you do it in company. This is how Igor Manceau, creative director, showed me the starting point of this project, one in which what matters is that you enjoy the mountains with your friends: “The social component is crucial for us, as well as the fun. Those are the main axes on which we have built the game.”

Of course, it is something that can be noticed through the numbers. One of the greatest characteristics of this title is that it will support more than 50 players -exact number to be specified- on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC (on PS4 and Xbox One the number will be more than 20 players). Of course, This is not to say that the game is not designed to be played alone., as Manceau told me, but playing it in company “maximizes the experience and also gives much more life to our journeys through the mountains.” The first hour of play will be learning in single player, but once it is over, you will be able to decide whether to continue playing individually or in a group with other users. There is even the option to disable social interactions in case you don’t want anyone to bother you.

Surely, Steep may have already come to your mind, and that is that they share an important trait: they are both made by the Annecy studio. Let’s say that what we have now is an evolution of the original idea, only that taken to a higher level of madness and social fun. Despite this, and that fantasy is very present, there is a significant presence of realistic elements, as confirmed by the developers. For example, bicycles have suspension parameters that modify behavior when facing jumps and landings. But yes, you can expect a delusional approach most of the time, with the opportunity to obtain the most tacky improvements or even put yourself at the controls of a particular ice cream cart (which by the way we have been told that it is very complicated to lead).

Remembering Steep, but in madness mode

What is Riders Republic then? We could consider it as something that takes a certain basis with respect to Steep, but that adds a multiplayer layer very much in line with the trend of games like Trials or Fall Guys, for example. Stunts and massively multiplayer combined in a game where you can ride a rocket-propelled mountain bike or in an airsuit: “The goal is to continually surprise the player,” Manceau added, commenting on some of the playable situations that had been included.

And it has not been easy. As the creative director told us, one of the great challenges was concentrating so many disciplines in the same game (bike, ski, snowboard, wingsuit …) and that all were satisfactory to play. In this sense, the developers drew on their experience with Steep, although later there were elements that they did not master. For example, they comment that the handling of the bicycles took a lot of work, although they are happy with the results. Another challenging aspect was including a large number of players in a large open world. At the moment they target 64 players on next-gen and about 30 on current-gen consoles, with fast trips and loading times that were a technical headache.

Rider Republic promises an open world full of activitiesThere is one more aspect that Manceau is proud of, and that is that he considers it a risky game: “Within the industry there are few video games that offer a spirit of freedom like Riders Republic.” Then another interesting element that the developer points out is that they have included many types of terrain and real locations, including natural parks: “If I can get people to connect with these sports and these beautiful places with this game, I will be very proud of it.” So in short we have a game in which you move through an open world full of activities and always with other players around you. That is the bottom line. There are absolutely insane downhill races, team-fight oriented maps (6v6), and then of course massive free-for-all competitions involving over 50 competitors. Everything always with that fusion between the real (with settings like Bryce Cannon or Yosemite Valley) and The fantastic, where you can go full throttle powered by a jet engine.

There are snowy landscapes, others more desert, and in all of them you meet other players to compete or just go for a walk. Progression is promised to be significant, with the opportunity to create and customize your own character. According to what we have been told, this evolution will make you be identified by your skills, either by your mastery on the bike or on the snowboard. It also includes the signing of contracts with sponsors. More? Sure, but this was just a preview of the characteristics of a game that I also think has a lot to say in the artistic sense.

You can see it in the gameplay video that we include with these impressions. The lighting effects are taken care of, there is a motion blur that looks really good, the animations are elaborate, the physics seem decent and apart we enjoy a good sense of speed. That, coupled with the so powerful soundtrack that has been included, results in a very appetizing set that, at least I, I want to get my hands on. It will happen shortly, with the option to go to its closed beta. We will continue to report, but Riders Republic aims for fun to say the least.