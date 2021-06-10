The former Skándalo, Ricky Trevitazzo, is experiencing difficulties due to the recent fire that occurred in his business called La huamantanga, located in Callao.

Through his social networks, the artist addressed his followers and diners, to announce the suspension of his services. “I am writing to all my clients and friends who are sympathetic to La huamantanga, because yesterday we had an accident at the premises and for that reason, we will not attend for two to three days (time that will be for repairs),” he wrote.

In addition to the message, Trevitazzo shared the images of the moment when the accident was turned off by firefighters. His fans were quick to cheer him on via the comment section.

“Force my dear friend! Thank God you’re fine ”,“ I’m very sorry for what happened, little brother, I wish you the best in the world. You are a warrior, blessings to a million and greetings “,” I saw that you posted and I was happy, because that means that you are fine, the rest is material is fixed and that’s it “and” Wow brother. How sorry I am, what a shame, I hope you can recover soon from this bad moment “, were some messages.

“I thank my beloved neighborhood of the ‘Fisherman’s City’ for their great support in the face of this misfortune that occurred in the restaurant,” replied the 40-year-old famous.

