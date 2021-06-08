The time has come that many lovers of Fortnite they were waiting, a season six is ​​over and season seven has just started, which comes with lots of announcements and content to keep you very busy.

First of all, what comes in the battle pass of the seventh season of Fortnite? Well, these are the confirmed characters.

Kymera: A shapeshifting alien that is unlocked as soon as you acquire the Fortnite Battle Pass. With alien artifacts you can get styles for this character.

Sunny: A believer in punk-rock.

Guggimon: A synthetic celebrity with a significant presence within the world of TikTok and Instagram.

Joey: An undercover agent who changes from human to alien form.

Zyg: A combat robot.

Dr. Slone: ​​She is unique and nobody compares to her.

Rick Sánchez: He’s the Rick you’re looking for this Battle Pass from Fortnite.

Superman: No description needed and it’s going to take a little while to get into this season.

The Stars return to the Fortnite battle pass and an invasion also arrives

The Stars in the Battle Pass Fortnite they are back and players are going to collect them every time they level up. With those stars, users will be able to unlock everything that comes in the battle pass in any order they want.

Now, the seventh season of the second chapter of Fortnite has the following characteristics:

Shoot the UFOs so you can climb into them and use them to your advantage. You will be able to get on your team, collect objects and launch vehicles that are escaping.

OI Innovations: The Imagined Order will give you new artifacts in Fortnite: Recon Scanner to find out what’s around you and a Railgun that fires through structures.

Manufacture of objects: Perhaps by popular demand (because it turned out to be very useful with bows), the manufacture remains in Fortnite. With nuts and bolts you can upgrade weapons, for example, an Assault Rifle to Burst Assault Rifle or a Rapid Fire Submachine Gun.

The seventh season of the second episode of Fortnite It looks really interesting and surely many of the players are already seeing what they can do to unlock everything as soon as possible.

