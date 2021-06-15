Daniel Ricciardo’s adventure in McLaren is struggling to take off. The Australian driver, in fact, has not yet found that feeling with the MCL35M that would allow him to extract the maximum from the car and on the occasion of the last two city events in Monaco and Baku he admitted that he had not been able to push the car to the limit. to avoid making mistakes.

The calendar now sees the arrival of Formula 1 on traditional tracks such as Paul Ricard and the double round of the Red Bull Ring and for Ricciardo this could represent a turning point.

“The frustrating thing is that I know what I need, but it’s really hard to do it. On the single lap I have no problems, but it is another thing to be constant over the race distance ”.

“I’m looking forward to tackling traditional circuits that don’t immediately punish even the slightest mistake. I am sure that with this hat-trick coming my learning path will accelerate ”.

Daniel underlined the desire to race on traditional tracks where he will be able to try to find the limits of McLaren after having been the author of a bad impact against the barriers in Baku during the Q2 that forced him to start from thirteenth place.

“This is a city track and if you push to the limit there is always a slight chance that such things could happen. Obviously I’m still trying to understand where exactly the limit of the car is and this amplifies these risks ”.

“I was sorry to have made that mistake in qualifying rather than in free practice, but Saturday is the moment when you try to get the maximum potential out of the car.”

“I can’t believe what I’m about to say, but I’m a little excited to go to Le Castellet and have a track where we’ll be allowed to make a few more mistakes.”

“The possibility of racing immediately after the Austrian one-two will also benefit my learning process. But I am always on the razor’s edge because I’m just trying to get the most out of it ”.