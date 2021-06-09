The starring relationship for Evaluna Montaner Y Camilo has become one of the most beloved by the fans. The romantic details of the singer towards his girlfriend and the fact of sharing it on social networks have led them to be highly admired throughout Latin America.

And to continue with the constant sharing of family moments, now it was Ricardo Montaner who manifested on his Instagram account to spread that he received a visit from the couple. The interpreter of “Bésame” posted the video where he is surprised by one of his daughters and the Colombian singer.

The artist showed the immense joy that it generated him that Evaluna and Camilo flew from Colombia to New York to be with him before the launch of his new album called ‘Fe’. The singer also wrote an extensive message that accompanied the tender moment on social networks.

“They say that ‘Los Montaner’ are a clan, the truth is that we are a beautiful family full of defects, but with a giant virtue, we love each other infinitely and as proof we are able to travel from Bogotá to New York just for this surprise hug on the day of the launch of ‘Fe’ ”, he began.

“If this is being a clan, let’s populate the entire planet with clans like this. I love you Camilo and Evaluna, the other members of the clan and they were also with their hearts at a distance … God is immense and good ”, he added.

In the images shared by Ricardo Montaner, one can see how Evaluna and Camilo arrive at the Venezuelan singer’s apartment dressed in a shirt that said “Montaner” on the front and “Faith” on the back. The couple entered Ricardo’s room in complete silence to embrace them warmly.

Text to fill out

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.