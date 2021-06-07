Four years ago Ricardo Gómez (Collado Villalba, 1994) left ‘Cuéntame’, but journalists continue to ask him about the series that kept him as Carlitos for seventeen years on the air. Since then, the actor has chained plays and films such as ‘El substitute’, to competition at the Malaga Festival. Oscar Aibar directs this thriller set in Spain in 1982, in which a policeman arrives in a town in the Levant and discovers the presence of Nazi Army officers living in a golden retirement and doing real estate business.

-‘The substitute ‘is inspired by real events: there were Nazis living on the Mediterranean coast.

-Yes. When Oscar Aibar handed me the script and told me that he wanted to do it with me, the first thing I asked him was if it was true. When I told people what it was about, they also told me if it was true. Oscar is an expert on World War II and Nazi exile. When I began to document myself I was frozen, but also surprised that it had not been told before. I found some ‘Weekly Report’, but the topic has never been fictionalized.

-Not only did they enjoy impunity, but they did business.

-In the film there is a documented part that is one hundred percent real and then another that is pure fiction. To this day, there are the bungalows and aparthotels where we shoot, which are owned by Germans who settled in the area and did real estate deals. Were they all Nazis? I dare not say it, but some of them do.

Video.



Trailer of ‘The substitute’.



-Your character is so obsessed with his work that he neglects his family. As an actor, has something similar happened to you?

-It is something that has been seen a lot in the cinema. I think of ‘Zodiac’, which was a reference for the character. I think you can become obsessed with any profession, whether you are an actor, an investigative journalist or a police officer. It has to do with the personality and the moment of each one. I have never felt that I neglected my closest circle for work, although it has robbed me of a lot of time that I would have dedicated to my people. Between limiting time and neglecting there is a difference.

– Several films coincide in this festival that take place in the 70s and 80s. Is it time to revisit that time?

-Time passes, and from the 80s, forty years ago. Directors and screenwriters begin to look at what they know and those decades are going to be closer and closer. If one day I directed, what most interests me is the 90s, which is what I have lived. Maybe we’ll meet ten years from now and tell me that you’re seeing a lot of 90s stuff.

-Why are you so attracted to them?

-It is a very interesting time in Spain, a hinge between the past of a country and a future that was imagined differently.

-Is it nostalgic?

-Yes. I have always thought that I do not belong to this time that I have had to live. I wear it the best I can. I long for many things that they tell me, it makes me sad I did not experience them. I love analog, I do not turn my back on digital but I prefer relationships in person, I like to watch and listen to people. I have grown up with people much older than me and my vision of things may seem from another era.

-Do you buy vinyl?

-Yes, although now my player has broken. I also buy photo reels.

-There is a nod to Vox in the film, a reminder of where elements of the extreme right have been able to end up.

-The film takes place in 1982, the triumphant year of change. There is a bitterness in choosing that year, a nod to the present time. I would love for people to finish ‘The Substitute’ and take a while to look at their mobile. Let him keep that final quote, which says that every two or three generations we tend to erase memory and repeat the mistakes of the past. That is the crux of the movie. Three years ago I did not know anything about this story, it is good to know what happened forty years ago so as not to repeat those mistakes. Memory is a muscle that must be trained.

Ricardo Gómez and Pere Ponce in ‘The substitute’.

– Four years ago he left ‘Cuéntame’ and we keep asking him about the series.

– When I speak more is with you, the journalists, I understand that it has to be striking. It seems good to me to talk about it, I do not reject it. But my current job, as a person and an actor who is trying to continue his career in other directions, is to look at what I have in my hands and not what I had. I say it with affection and gratitude, but ‘Tell me’ is not part of my obsessions.

-How does it feel to see the series without you these years?

– The truth is that I do not see it. Not out of rancor or anything; if you leave after 17 years and then you spend every Thursday in front of the television… I have seen some things but I have not followed it. I’m a very bad newspaper viewer, I usually see brief things at once. I am at a time in my life when I consume more cinema than television. Suddenly I watch ‘The Virtues’, four episodes that blow my mind, or I get hooked on two seasons of ‘Succession’. It’s easier for me to lock myself up for two hours and watch a movie than to follow a series.

-Was leaving ‘Cuéntame’ a good professional decision?

-It would be unfair to say it because I am in Malaga presenting a film of the protagonist. It was a good decision because my body asked it, not because afterwards I was able to shoot movies and do theater. Sometimes they have told me: you already have everything done. And no. I work every day to expand my horizons and artistic concerns. I felt that that was my decision, not having listened to me would have made me feel bad. Not because of a professional echo, but because I have been able to focus on artistic aspects that I really wanted.

-At six years old, I already knew what I wanted to be in life. It is not usual.

-He he. It was always clear to me. My mother was a dancer and I spent many hours as a child behind the scenes and in dressing rooms. She was not a mother who wanted her son to be an artist, rather the other way around. I remember the day I convinced her to take me on stage in ‘Historia de un Caballo’, with Paco Valladares and Carlos Hipólito.

Vicky Luengo and Ricardo Gómez in ‘The substitute’.

-Not all child actors end up like Macaulay Culkin.

– It does not seem to me that my life has been very far from that of friends. I have missed some things for so many hours of filming, but I always lived it and I live it like a game. It may be that that has made me not suffer it.

-The covid happened last year. How is it going?

-Well, no sequelae. I had it relatively mild very early on. I found out from the newspapers after three days without taste or smell. Compared to people close to me who have suffered a lot, I consider myself lucky.

-Are we going to get better out of all this?

-Not. We are going to be more aware of how vulnerable we are, and that is a positive thing. But I think that the pandemic has also raised an awareness of oneself from the most selfish point of view. We have become accustomed to figures that I had to stop listening to because they caused me tremendous anxiety.

-Do people take liberties with you?

-I live with it. Sometimes people speak to me familiarly or grab me by the neck to take a picture, even in the pandemic. I understood very early that it was part of this job. I have never had any unpleasant episodes.