From rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects the joints causing damage to cartilage and bones to disability, there is no cure. 300,000 Italians are well aware of this, and every day they deal with stiffness, fatigue, swelling and pain in their hands, wrists and feet. However, today thanks to targeted therapies it is possible to achieve a higher percentage of remission, that is to aim at a clinical condition with no signs and symptoms of the disease. It was discussed at the last congress of Eular (European League Against Rheumatism), which was held in streaming.



