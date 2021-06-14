During the months of the Covid-19 emergency it was registered a significant decrease in access to rheumatology clinics, with an increased risk linked to less control of rheumatic diseases, first of all rheumatoid arthritis, and a lower therapeutic adherence. The video launched by AbbVie under the patronage of Anmar-National Association of Rheumatic Diseases Onlus, as part of the information campaign on rheumatoid arthritis, starts from this consideration ‘Speak louder than your AR‘, to raise awareness on the proactive and constructive dialogue between patient and rheumatologist, and on the importance underlying the effective management of the disease.





Exceptional testimonial and narrator of the video is Silvia Tonolo, president of Anmar, which tells the current moment of transition towards the exit from the pandemic, hoping for a return to normality which, for the rheumatic patient, also and above all means returning to take care of their disease. “Today we are far from affections and from everyday life. For fear we have given up so much, sometimes even to take care of our rheumatoid arthritis. The distance from the doctor and from the goal of getting better has grown. It is time to make up for lost time. to overcome the limits of the disease “. This message opens the emotional video of the campaign, available from this morning on the ABbVie Fb page: https://fb.watch/66XooUy0Zu/.

In 30 seconds there is an invitation to all patients to be active protagonists of their own treatment path, and a spur to resume the proactive dialogue with their rheumatologist specialist to improve the management of the disease towards the achievement of the therapeutic goal: remission. In fact, there is no cure for rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic and degenerative joint disease. However, thanks to an early diagnosis, effective treatments, an optimal and continuous therapeutic strategy over time it is possible to obtain a condition of control of the main symptoms and all the manifestations of activity of the pathology up to reaching, in 50% of patients, remission and a consequent improvement in people’s quality of life.

Timeliness, therapeutic appropriateness and close collaboration between patient and doctor: these are the key words for the optimal management of the disease. Hence Tonolo’s appeal to patients: “Today there are new possibilities to improve the management of rheumatoid arthritis. Don’t let the pandemic be a brake on asking for help, talk to your rheumatologist”.

In Italy rheumatoid arthritis affects about 300,000 people and about 5,000 new cases are recorded every year (4-13 per 100,000 men and 13-36 per 100,000 women). The disease can occur at any age, most commonly between the ages of 40 and 70, although the peak of first symptoms occurs between the ages of 35 and 45.

‘Speak Louder Than Your AR’ is an initiative promoted by AbbVie – with the patronage of Anmar and Sir (Italian Society of Rheumatology) – as part of the international ‘Talk over RA’ campaign. The main campaign tool is the website www.missioneremissione.it, where patients can find information on what can be achieved when they “speak out loud” about their condition, as well as practical tools such as a guide that will help them to tell the disease, to discuss it with the rheumatologist by sharing their own.