“Remission does not mean healing, but for us patients it is a vacation from the disease, it means being able to live with rheumatoid arthritis without drama. Remission allows us to regain possession of our time, of our projects, but everything is linked to the time factor. A remission it is in fact possible only if an early diagnosis is reached “. This was stated by Antonella Celano, president of Apmarr (National Association of people with rheumatological and rare diseases), on the occasion of the Eular congress, broadcast in streaming, for the second consecutive year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



