D.he European Championship preliminary round match between Denmark and Finland, which was interrupted after the collapse of soccer star Christian Eriksen, will continue on Saturday evening at 8.30 p.m. This was announced by the Danish association and the stadium announcer in Copenhagen. The Inter Milan player collapsed during the game on Saturday and lay motionless. Rescuers who were called immediately initiated life-saving measures.

Some time later, Uefa announced via Twitter that the player had been stabilized in the hospital and thus gave the first all-clear. According to the Danish association, the player is now conscious again. “Christian Eriksen is awake and is in the Reich Hospital for further examinations,” said the Danish Football Association on Saturday evening. Applause broke out in the Parken Stadium when the news broke.

Heart muscle massage on the square

After the dramatic incident on the pitch, the Danish footballers formed a circle around their teammate – also as a privacy screen so as not to disturb the paramedics. Some players cried, some prayed. The 25,000 spectators in the stadium fell silent – many had a feeling for the threatening situation on the lawn. Eriksen’s girlfriend also hurried out onto the lawn. Paramedics were seen giving heart muscle massage.

The 29-year-old Eriksen was first driven out of the interior of the Parken Stadium on a rescue stretcher, under privacy protection and accompanied by his teammates. The spectators, coaches, players – many clapped their hands over their faces. It became very quiet in the stadium after it had been extremely atmospheric when the Danish team first played in Copenhagen. “Please stay in your seats until there is more information,” said the announcer through.

The action happened in the 43rd minute without any opposing influence. The Finnish players left the pitch after a good ten minutes. “This is a situation that is madness without words. We just hope for the best, ”said former national player Christoph Kramer in the ZFD. “I am in shock, I have no words and I actually never miss the words. These are scenes I’ve never seen before. “

The game was initially interrupted due to the “medical emergency”, as announced by the European Football Union UEFA, but not canceled. ZDF and Magenta TV then temporarily interrupted their transmission from Copenhagen. After the news that the game would continue, they also continued their broadcasts.

The Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who had recently posted a photo of herself in a Finnish jersey, wrote on Twitter: “Our thoughts are now with Christian Eriksen.” She also put a heart and a Denmark flag.