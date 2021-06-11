Choosing a monitor to play or work is complicated, especially since you have to think that it is a medium or long-term investment. What do you need? Something to accomplish office tasks or a device that can offer you more than just an ordinary screen? There comes the Samsung Smart Monitor M5.

This article from Samsung It is very particular because it has very outstanding things that cover certain gaps that you might want in an article like this right now. Let’s say that the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 Not only is it great to work with, it is functional for more than one section.

You should? Is it worth the expense? It’s time for us to tell you about Samsung Smart Monitor M5 With which you are sure to get more than one surprise, especially if you are a follower of the brand.

Characteristics

Let’s imagine that you are looking for a new monitor for your PC or, perhaps, a work area where you connect a laptop or even a tablet. What comes package in the Samsung Smart Monitor M5?

First of all, it is a 27-inch monitor, so it may not fit in the traditional home furniture where there is a very specific space for screens. The resolution is Full HD and up to there, which is a standard. The response time is 8ms and the viewing angle is 178 ° (H) / 178 ° (V).

Among the highlighted sections of this monitor we can find that it has HDR10 and that already makes it very functional with the Playstation 5 (it even detects it immediately). That will guarantee you some very worthy blacks on screen. The soda cup is 60hz, so you will have games and movies at 60 frames per second.

From the physical, let’s move on to the ‘smart’ because we have a ‘smart’ team with immediate connection to services such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple Music, Facebook Watch, Netflix, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play and much more. All applications are installed on the monitor and run very efficiently.

How does it work?

The assembly of the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 it is certainly friendly and you just have to put the base on it, which is as solid as the other video equipment offered by the brand. From there we go through a setup process that can be a bit ‘troublesome’, especially if we don’t have a company account.

If you already have an account Samsung, you are on the other side, because only if you synchronize one of your devices such as the tablet or the phone through the SmartThings. With this you can now control the video outputs that you want to use the volume or change the channel, in case you connect an antenna through one of the HDMI.

The use is almost automatic, you turn on the device, like a console, and the monitor will turn on, even with a special animation. To this we must add that we also have the Internet connection is efficient and facilitates many things. We are already talking about a multifunctional item that is worth taking advantage of.

Now for the size and dimensions, you would expect to use the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 for work, but it turns out that the dimensions of this item are a bit larger than normal, so it might as well work in a small room or as an entertainment station.

Samsung Smart Monitor M5, to play games?

On the other hand, let’s see what concerns us, how does the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 to play? Well, the monitor has a direct option for you to choose a game mode. Here the colors feel much warmer and brighter. This helps make the gaming experience feel better.

At the console level, the PlayStation 5 turned out to detect better the HDR10 and thanks to that the configuration was quite practical, however, the Xbox Series X did not detect the HDR even though the port dedicated to that was being used. Now, maybe you don’t have 4K, but, that’s not why we have the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 an outdated item.

The same happens when you are using a PC to play or work. Due to its size, the ideal is to use it for something like design, because perhaps for writing or browsing it is left over. Now, use the web or monitor apps for entertainment? Definitely the best thing is to go for the apps, you will not regret the result.

The sound is a matter, because you have to go to the manual buttons to be able to lower or raise it, unless you are using the SmarThings application that gets you out of those difficulties. The settings are very clear and you will see that the sound will give you a good experience.

Points for and against

Now, let’s take a closer look at certain points, especially when it comes to making a purchase. The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 is priced at Amazon of 4,999 MXN at the time of this writing. Its cost has been going down a lot since May, so we assume it is on sale.

If you do find it, what would you be facing? Well that’s pretty straightforward, a 27-inch monitor with features of a Smart TV. It’s that simple, no more, no less. It’s not 4 or 2K, it’s Full HD and the soda rate is 60Hz. Is this all bad? Limited? An investment that can be devalued?

Come on, if you have a non-4K PC, there’s no need to freak out. Now, what is going to happen is that you will have efficient image quality, with a palpable refresh rate and – finally – you will have a much better experience than that of a conventional monitor.

With all this established, it is time to get to the key point of the moment and that could generate an important debate …

Should you buy a Samsung Smart Monitor M5?

If you already want to retire that monitor who is more or less 5 years old, this is the best time to do it and the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 It is a good option for its price and all the entertainment options that it can give you.

It is not only about entertainment issues, it is more on the side that it is an efficient team, with very solid characteristics and useful for working and playing with consoles from the last generation and the one that has just arrived. Sure, it’s not going to give you 4K or 120Hz, but a decent HDR10 will and that’s a considerable addition.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 It is a good article that will not let you down, that is comfortable – as long as you are with the family Samsung – and all that it can offer leaves far behind some of the features that seem to be missing.



