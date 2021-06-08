While some PlayStation owners grew up alongside the series of Crash Bandicoot or tomb Raider, mine, to start with a PlayStation 2, was Ratchet & Clank.

It is a series that combines platforms and shooting; stars a duo who travel the galaxy fighting baddies, and to spice it up a bit, it includes humor, lots of double meanings, and super creative weapons.

This series has been missing since 2016. We hadn’t heard from him since a reimagining of the first game, but after a long wait, Ratchet & Clank is back and uses all the power of the next-gen with Rift Apart.

Cracks to other dimensions in Rift Apart

If you have played Ratchet & Clank above, you will already know exactly what to expect from this game. The lombax and the robot return in another space adventure full of action, exploration, speed and many weapons to improve.

Now, there are two very significant changes that are worth mentioning.

The first is that Rivet is the new co-star. We will avoid spoilers to the maximum, but next to her there is also another new face.

Like Ratchet, Rivet is a lombax and as cool as he looks, the truth is that he handles himself just like Ratchet. What’s more, they even share arsenal and level. Sometimes you will handle her and sometimes Ratchet. This feels a bit like a wasted opportunity.

The game has Latin Spanish dubbing and is very good. There is also an option of subtitles in Spanish.

The second change and as the name suggests, this time there are cracks that modify time and space.

Sometimes the protagonists will find cracks that will take them elsewhere, teleport them to a nearby place or that will show them another dimension of the place where they are. Above all, the latter mixes very well with the gameplay, as you will have to go through many portals with alternate versions of where you are to achieve the goal.

They also return the quieter segments where the robot must solve puzzles.

Another improvement that is important to mention is that the worlds of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart they have more characters and areas to explore than ever; mainly a couple of planets even feel almost open. There are hidden side quests and collectibles for players who want to have it all.

Plus, it feels like a living world, as you will always see movements and other characters in the background.

One step into the future

On the one hand, Ratchet & Clank It is quite a love letter for the fans that we have followed this series for its more than 15 installments. You will find a lot of Easter eggs, the return of familiar faces and the occasional reference to previous games.

And, on the other hand, it is also a great welcome for new players who are looking for a good pretext to release PlayStation 5 without having to suffer with the difficulties of the remake of Demon’s Souls or Returnal.

Some weapons and gadgets from past games are back.

Of course, it is not necessary to have played any previous titles of Ratchet & Clank to understand the story.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart take advantage of the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 as we have rarely seen. For example, graphically it far surpasses any game in the series, especially if we focus on light, effects and particles.

Every time you shoot, the ammunition comes to life and you can perfectly see the reactions they have in the enemy depending on what weapon it is: from electrocuting them, to transforming them into a garden plant.

Ratchet & Clank uses adaptive triggers and 3D audio very well, although it is not such a remarkable job when compared to Astro’s Playroom or Returnal.

As a good game of Ratchet & Clank, weapons and gadgets are one of the strongest points of Rift Apart. Although, to tell the truth, their creativity has been declining from the first game.

As always, in Rift Apart we have the typical balanced and automatic weapon, the shotgun, the rocket launcher, the grenade launcher, the ammunition that launch little monkeys that will help you or those that stun the enemies.

There’s no specifically creative weapon this time around, but it’s certainly enjoyable to handle, customize, and level up.

All of the above, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart It does not represent any revolution in the series and does not even take strong risks, however, it does come at a time when the duo needed to return and the PlayStation 5 needed good games. They are both in luck.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is now available exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Graphics and sound

9.5 / 10 Positive Great graphics

Fun and chaotic

The new characters fit perfectly into the universe

Full of nostalgia





