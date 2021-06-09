Maybe Miitopia don’t be the stellar game of the Nintendo switch most anticipated of the year, however this port of the Nintendo 3DS has become one of the company’s new sensations, combining a turn-based RPG with a powerful character editor and unique humor.

The fun potential of Miitopia it comes from its history and its great moments of involuntary humor. With its creation tool you can make some of your ships reality in this fantasy world or live a great adventure with your friends or family. The story of this game is one of the funniest in the genre.

What is Miitopia?

Miitopia came out in 2017 in the Nintendo 3DS and harnessed the power of the editor Mii for your characters. As in Tomodachi Life, you could see how your characters interacted with each other. The big difference lies in the type of game: This is a turn-based JRPG starring your Mii.

Miitopia not a traditional JRPG like Dragon Quest, both for its history and for its simpler mechanics, make it a video game accessible to all audiences. In addition to customizing yourself and your team, you will be able to create your own great villain (or villain) with whom you will face at the end of your journey.

He or she will have stolen the faces of the entire kingdom to give to the monsters that you will have to face to free them.

Personalization to the limit

Like many other JRPGs, we will begin our story by creating our avatar with the tool it has Miitopia. From that moment on, our character creation work will be one of the most important tasks in our entire adventure. It will be our mission to create the face of each of the Mii that we will see.

To do this, we can use the editor Mii that comes in this game or we can import them through codes from our friends. Miitopia gives complete freedom to change gender, face, clothes, etc. without limitations (giving us the opportunity to create the cross-over that we always wanted)

Unlike his version of Nintendo 3DS, Miitopia has a tool known as makeup that gave artists in the community just what they needed. Now, it is possible to create any anime, series or video game character you want. This has allowed memes not to wait.

And, this is one of the additions that has made us fall in love with this video game the most.

Simple but effective gameplay

Miitopia It is a ‘classic’ turn-based JRPG, however it is much more accessible than others on the market. Your team will be made up of four characters (sometimes, you will have a horse that will accompany you), of which you will only control your protagonist. You will only be able to choose whether to attack, use your magic points or recover with an item from your inventory.

According to the class and personality you choose, you can have certain special abilities that will be activated randomly during the fight. For example; the chef class, can prepare delicious dishes that will recover points of life or magic and, the personality laid-back, will allow you to get away from dangerous situations or take cover using another Mii as a shield.

In addition, you will be able to generate bonds between your team that will grant them joint abilities. This affinity system grows if you use special tickets to have appointments or if they sleep in the same room in the INN or if they have any special interaction in battle.

Some of your character interactions are some of the funniest in Miitopia and these are the ones that will keep you playing to see what the next scene will be.

The absurd humor of Miitopia

The involuntary humor of Miitopia it is one of its strongest points. Sometimes while you are traveling from city to city, someone within your team will fall down or get mad because they are not paying attention to them. So, you can have scenes like: Shrek just got mad at Goku because he ignored him for dating Vegeta.

These kinds of moments are what give life to Miitopia. During your appointments Mii These will be unique, because their affinity will play in the type of outings they will have and the secrets they share. They can even gossip about characters who are not present, creating a chapter worthy of The Rose of Guadalupe.

This type of humor is carried into the minigames at the INN, where we can win tools, armor, money and even weapons for our team. By the way, don’t worry if the new sword you carry doesn’t match your Mii, you can modify the outfit of your character and receive the improvements in their abilities without any problem.

It is important that in the INN observe what each Mii asks you to have your team in optimal conditions for each confrontation.

Is it worth buying Miitopia?

The first thing that surprised me about Miitopia was its duration, it is a game that can easily last more than 20 hours. Despite having an auto-play option (for fights) and having a button to accelerate the speed of the game, its content is quite extensive and the story is long.

However, the gameplay becomes monotonous very quickly. The semi-automatic turn-based combat system makes you feel like you have no control over your characters and their decisions. You cannot create a strategy to defeat your enemy, because you cannot decide what your team will do. Miitopia it could have had an improvement in its playability as it had in several of its sections.

Even within it Nintendo switch, there are other turn-based JRPGs like Ni No Kuni, Dragon Quest, Bravely Default, etc. that show that this classic combat system has a large audience. It would have been a great opportunity to Nintendo deliver a mixture of this humor that we have loved with incredible mechanics.

The absurd humor sustains this game, for better and for worse.

For this review, we played the Miitopia version for the Nintendo Switch.

Miitopia Graphics and sound

6.0 / 10 Positive Unique humor

Good character editor Negative Monotonous gameplay

Your story depends on humor





