Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Egyptian media, Ramy Radwan, husband of the artist Donia Samir Ghanem, revealed the latest health developments for the artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, who is now receiving treatment in a Cairo hospital due to her suffering with symptoms after recovery from the emerging Corona virus.

Radwan said, through his official account on Twitter, “I received thousands of messages from fans of my dear mother-in-law, Mr. Dalal Abdel Aziz, who would like to check on her, things are still unstable.”

Radwan continued, “The prayers of your honor support us all and increase our hope in God Almighty that she will be healed well soon, O Lord. I hope that you will continue to pray for her and for every patient a speedy recovery.”

The artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, does not know the news of the death of her companion, artist Samir Ghanem, to this moment, despite the passage of more than two whole weeks since his death, as the medical staff preferred not to tell her not to affect her critical health condition, especially with the family’s request to them after the death Ghanem succumbed to infection with the emerging corona virus.

The artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, recovered from her infection with the emerging corona virus, but the effects of the long-term Covid-19 still clearly affect her, and its consequences include fully lung fibrosis, amid attempts by the medical staff to care for her until her health condition improves.