Things have moved more or less slow when it comes to the Season 5 from My hero academia. While the fighting between the students in the classes 1-A Y 1 B of the UA Academy It has been exciting, something is missing.

What do we mean? Well, the villains, who are the ones who give ‘flavor’ to the work of Kohei Horikoshi. Except what happened at the beginning, when Dabi tried to attack Hawks Y Endeavor (Mirko entered the scene), they have been absent.

Episode 100 is a ‘bridge’ between two arches

But that will change shortly. In fact, the next episode of the anime, 100, and that will be broadcast this weekend, will serve as a ‘bridge’ between the end of the current arc, and the one that will arrive soon.

Due to the above, it is worth taking a look at what it will offer. Thanks to a well-known informant, we have a few images that we share with you, and that allow us to appreciate part of what will happen. Several well-known characters enter the scene.

My Hero Academia’s Most Popular Characters Revealed

Among them Izuku Midoriya, who with his team helped to defeat the Class 1-B, in addition to Katsuki bakugo Y Shoto Todoroki. It seems that some also appear causing problems.

Someone who will also have their space in My hero academia it is Eri, which appeared in the previous season. Likewise, enter the scene Mirio Togata, which due to what happened in previous episodes has lost its Quirkbut not his spirit.

Things will get better in My Hero Academia

The masters of the UA Academy, and between them All might. The Joint Training Exercise Arc It will end with episode 100 of the anime. But it will also be the starting point of My Villain Academia Arc.

No, the League of Villains you will not create your own study center. We don’t want to spoil it too much, as it is something fans must see in action. But it is the turn of both Tomura Shigaraki as your allies face a great challenge.

This stage of the anime of My hero academia is very important, as it will prepare the ground for what happens in the Season 6. It is a key moment in the history created by Horikoshi, especially for what will come next.

We hope that Bones, the studio in charge, do your best to liven up what comes next. Especially since he is currently working on the new film in the series, which will be released during the summer.

