After Nintendo has filtered out the launch of ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope‘and released some images, we finally have a look at the gameplay thanks to a new trailer released during the’Ubisoft Forward‘.

In this we can see Mario, Peach and Luigi in a spaceship accompanied by Rabbid Luigi, Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Rosalinawhose attitude seems very distant from the princess of Galaxy. We also see that there are new sparkles fused with Rabbids.

The differences with Mario + Rabbids.

In addition to the new sparkles and Rabbid Rosalina, we got a glimpse of what appears to be the new villain: a kind of space spirit that is causing mayhem in the galaxy. As well as a new Rabbid that perhaps she is a new ally, as she appears attacking some of the opponents of Mario and his friends.

The list of enemies we will face has also increased, as rabbids are shown in ghost costumes and the arrival of the bob-ombs as enemies that we can also use as weapons. In addition, the one that attracts the most attention is a new Rabbid which seems to have merged with Bowser While using the cat bell, it is seen that he will be a difficult adversary to beat.

The trailer also showed us wonderful landscapes and new characters that we can find in them. It is not sure yet, but from what we saw it could be that the worlds will already be independent of each other, because if you remember the original, there all the worlds were linked to a central hub. Perhaps they are planets that you can reach with your spaceship, because it also seems that they promise us an interstellar adventure.

More strategies and more weapons

As for the gameplay, it is seen that the strategic factor similar to the saga of XCOM but it is also noticeable that we will have more possibilities of movement. The trailer shows us that the characters will be able to use Beep-o like a helicopter to get to other parts of the map and we also saw how, when colliding with a bob-omb, we can use it to harm enemies.

It is also seen that we will have access to a new weaponry, because Mario is releasing a pair of pistols that uses the ‘akimbo’ as they say in ‘Call of duty‘, Rabbid Peach use some kind of mortar and maybe we can also use the sword of the new green haired Rabbid. The Rabbid flashes show that they are not just a funny new face, but will serve to give us new abilities that unleash a powerful attack.

