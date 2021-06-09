Just a week ago Ubisoft revealed the Far Cry 6 first gameplay where we learned a lot of details about what awaits us in our great adventure through Yara, a country that is under the dominion of the hated dictator Antón Castillo, his son Diego Castillo and the entire militia that supervises any movement against the dictatorship. From the hand of Dani Rojas, our protagonist, the French company has confirmed that we will enjoy a great adventure with Far Cry 6 and that we will enjoy in Spain with a dubbing into Latin Spanish to enhance the immersion.
Yara promises to be one of the most impressive and spectacular cities that Ubisoft has developed so far, and with the New Extended Scenes From Far Cry 6 Trailer that have been revealed thanks to the YouTuber Cycu1, it has become very clear to us that imposing and incredible that is both the city of Yara and its surroundings where we will find rich tropical forests, the serene waters of the Caribbean and virgin beaches.
Far Cry 6 promises us a lot of action, as we could already see in one the latest action gameplay shared by GameSpot. But as you can see now, these extended scenes from the Far Cry 6 trailer that we saw last week have focused on the settings, the streets of Yara, the jungles, the beaches and our companions among many other things. Without a doubt, this new world of Ubisoft seems to be highly detailed and with incredible graphics.
Far Cry 6 map leaks
Far Cry 6 can now be reserved on Xbox, with a confirmed launch for next October 7, 2021. Finally, we remind you that Ubisoft has revealed the animals that we can recruit throughout our adventure to fight the army of Antón Castillo.
