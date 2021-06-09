Electronic Arts just announced Battlefield 2042, the most recent installment of the franchise that is about to turn 20 years old and that, on this specific occasion, will be focused on multiplayer.

Likewise, a not so distant future – precisely 2042 – will be the scenario in which the story unfolds around Battlefield 2042. To this we must add that the multiplayer will support up to 128 players in what could be considered a very special experience for fans of this franchise.

Now, let’s not lose sight that 128-player multiplayer will only be available in the version of Battlefield 2042 for the PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, not on Xbox One or PS4.

We also recommend: The Mexican dubbing does not go away: This is the truth about the amendment to the law

What kind of world does Battlefield 2042 pose?

According to the information presented, Battlefield 2042 It presents us with a world in which the basic resources for human survival are at the limit, there is no drinking water, food is scarce and there is a pitched war between the United States and Russia. There is an unprecedented refugee crisis thanks to several nations failing big.

Hence the No-Pats; families, farmers, engineers and even soldiers who take sides between two sides and go to war. Why are they participating in this warlike conflict? To give a place to people who have no country in this world.

Now, in much more concrete details of Battlefield 2042, players will put themselves in the shoes of specialists who have very specific roles during combat. To that we must add that you will also have a customizable loadout with modern weapons, equipment and the traditional vehicles that have never been lacking in the franchise.

‘Battlefield 2042 is an evolution of the franchise and encompasses what our players want: the ultimate multiplayer Battlefield sandbox with intense combat and tons of amazing and unexpected events.‘said Oskar Gabrielson, general manager of HE SAYS.

‘All of us at DICE in Stockholm, DICE LA, Criterion and EA Gothenburg have had a lot of fun developing this game and now is the time to let the players get involved. What you will find is that we have built three different, absolutely epic experiences that we think you will love. ‘

What are the three experiences mentioned for Battlefield 2042?

All-Out Warfare: This is the next generation of modes Conquest Y Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps in the franchise and, for the first time, up to 128 players. In All-Out Warfare you will experience large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, environmental hazards, and spectacular world events where tornadoes sweep across the map and sandstorms block the sun.

Hazard Zone: A new type of squad-based game for Battlefield that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that has the DICE hallmark but is very different from All-Out Warfare’s Conquest or Breakthrough modes.

The third experience for Battlefield 2042 is not yet announced, however, it will be a love letter for fans of the series.

If you are a big fan of the series, by the time you read this you will realize that the pre-sale of Battlefield 2042 is already on Xbox One, PS4 and PC for the not inconsiderable amount of 59.99 USD and 69.99 for Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 .

Those who reserve their copy of Battlefiel 2042 They will have early access to the open beta of the game. For more information visit the following link.



