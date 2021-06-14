Although the activity restrictions pTo stop the second wave of Covid 19 infections, they were limited last month, they had an impact on consumption. According to CAME, in May retail sales fell 7% compared to the previous month.

The business chamber showed this Sunday the results of its monthly report and reported that, despite the drop compared to April, there was a recovery compared to what had been seen in 2020, when the country was going through a strict closure in the framework of Preventive and Compulsory Social Isolation.

“May consumption was impacted by the new Covid wave and the restrictions imposed to lower the rate of contagion,” said CAME. The correct point of comparison for “full activity” is May 2019: compared to that moment, retail sales fell 18.8%, with falls that in some items, such as Tires, Footwear or Perfumery, reached 30%.

“All sectors had monthly drops in their activity in May and all are also below May 2019“the report highlighted.” The new restrictions on circulation, the business closings on weekends, the lack of money in families and the caution to spend due to the uncertainty generated by the future of the health crisis, were some of the factors that ended up affecting the commercial activity of the month “, they affirmed from CAME.

In the first five months of the year they accumulate an increase of 29.6% compared to the same months last year, According to the SME Retail Sales Index prepared monthly by CAME based on responses from 780 businesses in the country provided between May 31 and June 10.

In the monthly comparison, always based on variations in turnover at constant prices, the strongest drops were in Perfumery and Cosmetics (-13.7%), Footwear and Leather Goods (-13.1%), Clothing, lingerie and accessories (-11.2%) and Toys and stationery (-9.1%).