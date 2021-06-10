Prosecutor José Domingo Pérez, in charge of the investigation into the bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in Peru, has asked the judge that Keiko Fujimori return to prison for violating the rules of probation he enjoys, such as meeting witnesses of the cause. This Wednesday, Fujimori formalized the allegations of electoral fraud in the Peruvian elections against his rival, the leftist Pedro Castillo, candidate of Peru Libre. The conservative candidate has asked the electoral justice to review 500,000 votes, when the difference that separates him from Castillo is 71,000, with 99.9% of the tally sheets. The Peruvian electoral court has condemned the complaints without evidence of electoral fraud and its president, Jorge Luis Salas, has warned that the Peruvian electoral system is not prepared to resolve such a number of challenges, those of 802 tables. Salas recalled that in 2011 there were two requests for annulment and fewer than 30 in 2016. “The system of appeals is thinking about things of very little dimension. What is happening now is extraordinary ”, Salas said in RPP News. Castillo has declared himself the winner before the end of the counting of the votes.

