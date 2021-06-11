Since Keiko Fujimori declared that he suspected that his competitor’s match Pedro Castillo It had set up a machinery to take away votes from the Peruvian ballot. Subsequent events not only contradicted it, but also kept it further and further away from achieving electoral victory. New incidents of the court case you are facing, they roll her up again in the direction of jail.

On Wednesday night the presidential candidate appeared again at a press conference to report who had gathered more evidence of alleged irregularities during the elections, and announced that an army of lawyers will raise the nullity of the results in 802 polling stations throughout the country, representing a universe of 300,000 votes altogether.

Precisely is the amount that could help Keiko Fujimori overcome the leftist Pedro Castillo, who maintains a small but firm advantage over the daughter of former inmate Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), who is running for the third consecutive time as president, after frustrated attempts to 2011 and 2016.

Pedro Castillo leads the elections in Peru with all the minutes processed. Photo DPA

However, while Keiko Fujimori is dedicated to tarnishing the result of the ballot because it appears adverse, the head of the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), Piero Corvetto, reported on Thursday afternoon that 100% of the minutes of “an election had been processed safe, calm, clean and transparent, as we promised ”.

With 100% of the records processed, the leftist Pedro Castillo reached 50.198% of the valid votes and Keiko Fujimori 49.802%, which implies a difference of 69 thousand 546 votes.

Keiko’s difficulties

Knowing the trend that favored Professor Castillo, Fujimori precisely, in accordance with his narrative of alleged fraud, announced the request for the annulment of the results in 802 tables with the idea of catch a few thousand votes to win the election.

It won’t be very easy to prove it because the evidence of alleged machinations by representatives of Peru Libre, Pedro Castillo’s party, to snatch votes from Keiko Fujimori, lacks veracity.

The candidate Fujimori, for example, cited a case in the highland town of Acora, in the department of Puno, on the border with Bolivia. Reported that the three members of the table belonged to the same Catacora family and that Peru Libre had appointed them, which explained that, surprisingly, at that table it had only obtained 1 vote, against the 197 for Castillo.

A journalist from the Lima daily The Republic traveled to Acora and interviewed Bertín, Luis and Humberto Catacora, and confirmed that the three were not members of the same Aymara family, because in the town where they live almost everyone has the same surname. They did not even know each other until they were summoned as members of the polling station. As if that were not enough, they have no relationship with the Peru Libre party and had been selected by lottery, which was ratified by the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE).

Electoral experts recalled that when Alberto Fujimori committed fraud in an attempt to win a third election in 2000, kept the electoral bodies under his controlHe had millions of dollars of public funds to finance his campaign and had the support of the majority of the media, paying them impressive bribes.

A big difference with Pedro Castillo, that he could not even reach the necessary representatives to guard the polling stations across the country to defend the votes in their favor.

When Keiko Fujimori’s plan to annul the vote of 802 tables was in full swing, the prosecutor José Domingo Pérez in charge of the investigation against the presidential candidate, asked justice to return to prison because he violated the prohibition to contact witnesses in the case.

Perez, whatwho has asked for 30 years and 10 months in prison for Fujimori for having received US $ 17.3 million in illegal contributions – including those from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht – to finance her presidential campaigns in 2011 and 2016, she noted that the defendant met with former Fujimori congressman Miguel Torres Morales. Indeed, in Thursday’s press conference in which he announced the annulment of the polling stations, Fujimori introduced attorney Torres as the legal strategist.

This was the second worst news about her court case that Keiko Fujimori received.

On June 4, just 48 hours before the ballot on Sunday, June 6, Judge Víctor Zúñiga rejected a request from Keiko and others involved in the case, to dismiss the closure of the tax investigation. With this maneuver, the defendants, including the presidential candidate, intended to postpone the start of the oral trial. But they did not succeed.

For all this, it was urgent for Fujimori to win the elections: to become president the judicial process against him would be suspended until his term ends in 2026.

This is one of the powerful reasons why the daughter of the condemned former president Alberto Fujimori urgently needed to defeat the very modest teacher and peasant Pedro Castillo.

As the results go, the victory appears elusive for Keiko and they bring her closer to the action of justice, that seeks to return to prison.

PB