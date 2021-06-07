A woman leaves her vows at the ballot box inside the Xochimilco Archaeological Museum in Barrio La Planta on June 6 Aurea Del Rosario

The most resounding defeat for the party of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has occurred in the capital, the entity that gave birth to Morena. Of the eleven mayoralties in which he ruled in Mexico City, the president’s party lost four, according to a quick and preliminary count by the Mexico City Electoral Institute (IECM). “You have to work more with the people,” said the president in his morning conference on Monday. López Obrador admitted that the results were not good and also blamed the “dirty war” and the “smear campaign”, which he attributed, among others, to the media.

If the trend is confirmed, the resounding fall of Morena would be a hard blow for the head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum. According to the results of the quick count, the opposition alliance PRI-PAN-PRD won the mayoralties Miguel Hidalgo, Benito Juárez, Azcapotzalco, Álvaro Obregón, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Cuajimalpa, Tlalpan and Magdalena Contreras. Only two of these were already governed by the PAN, the others will be torn from the hands of the president’s party. Mexico City had been for more than 20 years a city governed by left-wing parties, so the result radically modifies the political tendencies of the country’s capital.

In Cuauhtémoc, traditionally in the hands of Morena, the candidate of the ruling party, Dolores Padierna, suffered a resounding defeat. The opposition alliance got 48%, compared to 37% for Morena. In Azcapotzalco, the count gives the victory to the alliance Va por la Ciudad de México with 42% compared to 37% for Morena. In Álvaro Obregón, the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance obtained 55% of the votes And in Miguel Hidalgo the opposition registered 54% compared to 39% for Morena.

For the elections in the capital, Morena allied with the PT and they managed to maintain seven mayoralties, including Iztapalapa, with around 57% of the votes, that of Tláhuac, with 43%, Gustavo A Madero, with 43%, Iztacalco, with 36%, Venustiano Carranza, with 49% and Xochimilco, with 39%. They also took the mayor’s office from the PAN in Milpa Alta, with 41% of the votes.

The alliance of the PAN, PRI and PRD have also maintained the mayoralties of Magdalena Contreras, with around 51%, Cuajimalpa, with 65%, and Coyoacán, with 53%. The PAN has won in Benito Juárez, with 67% of the votes, according to the quick count.

On May 3, a train accident on Line 12 of the capital’s subway left 26 dead, an event that shocked the residents of the capital and was estimated to have an impact on the results of the elections. The president declared a day of national mourning, while citizen complaints called for an investigation to clarify the causes of the collapse.

