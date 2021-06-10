Restrictions The fans were shocked – the crowd was ordered to leave the stadium in the middle of the French Open top match

The semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettin in the French Open was extended at 11 pm, when the curfew imposed due to the corona epidemic came into force and 5,000 fans were driven out.

Serbian player Novak Djokovic continues his journey towards the semifinals in the men’s singles tournament of the French Open. Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the grand slam for the 40th time.

Djokovic, who finished first in the tournament, defeated Italy in ninth place in the semi-finals. Matteo Berrettin erin 6–3, 6–2, 6–7 (5/7), 7–5.

The men took a stand against each other at the central court of the Roland Garros tennis center on Philippe Chatrier.

Fans were allowed to watch the evening match for the first time during this year’s tournament due to relaxed corona restrictions.

However, as the match stretched beyond the nineteen imposed curfew, the game was interrupted in the middle of the fourth round for about 20 minutes to get 5,000 fans off the field.

“We paid € 500 for two-thirds of the match. This is unacceptable, said one man, “who was watching a semi-final match with his wife and two children.

Some of the fans shouted out loud, “We’re going to stay, we’re going to stay,” but eventually they, too, bowed and left the field.

“It wasn’t easy to find rhythm after all the fans left and a short break,” Djokovic said, stressing the match was very difficult for him.

The crowd reluctantly left in the match between Novak Djokoviv and Matteo Berrettin.

The Serbian took the game with the third match ball. Before that, he had already had time to kick the billboard in frustration because he had failed in the previous two match balls.

“It was an eruption of all the emotions I kept inside,” Djokovic described the situation.

Djokovic the Spanish player next meets Rafael Nadalin, which secured its own continuation on Wednesday as well.

Nadal defeated the Argentine Diego Schwartzmanin 6–3, 4–6, 6–4, 6–0 and advanced to the semifinals of the tournament for the 14th time.

“Getting into the semi-finals always feels just as amazing. The opponent was a good and talented player who gave me a really tough challenge, ”said Nadal in an post-game interview.

Nadal and Schwartzman have faced each other in the course of history in 12 matches, of which the Spanish star has taken all the encounters equally.

“I started the second set poorly, and even though I managed to get my game on track already, my opponent still played better. As the match progressed, I was aiming for a more aggressive game than before and I think I succeeded, Nadal repeated the match events.

In the men’s singles singles tournament, Nadal is the most successful player of all time, winning the tournament as many as thirteen times. Nadal won the French Open for the first time in 2005.

Djokovic and Nadal are scheduled to face for the 58th time in a row. Only two players have won Nadal in the French Open, and one of these is Djokovic.