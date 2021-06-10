Restrictions Big events, karaoke allowed and longer opening hours for restaurants – This will all change if the spread phase is declared over today in Uusimaa

The Government could decide on the easing of restaurant restrictions by a decree even without the decisions of the regional coordination groups.

Helsinki and easing restrictions on corona restrictions in other cities in Uusimaa may soon be promised if the area is considered to have moved from the worst phase of the epidemic, ie to a lower level, ie the acceleration phase.

The regional corona coordination groups in both Uusimaa and the Helsinki metropolitan area will meet on Thursday to assess the current level of the epidemic. Different constraints apply at different levels, ie baseline, acceleration and diffusion, and in particular restaurant restrictions have talked in recent days.

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Group will meet at 11 a.m. and the entire Uusimaa Group at 2:30 p.m., after which the guidelines will be clear, the Chief Physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) will communicate. Markku Mäkijärvi.

Restaurant restrictions, on the other hand, are decided by the government.

According to HS data, the Government is still ready to decide, either today, Thursday or tomorrow Friday, on easing restrictions on restaurants, at least in the Helsinki and Uusimaa regions. At its earliest, additional times could take effect as early as Friday or Saturday.

A possible decision will probably require an extraordinary meeting of the Government, as the actual session is already at 1 p.m. The Chancellor of Justice’s preliminary review also takes its time.

The Government could decide on the easing of restaurant restrictions by a decree even without the decisions of the regional coordination groups. In general, the government has consulted with regional groups, hospital districts, and the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) about the epidemic situation before taking mitigation decisions. At times, regional estimates have been proactive.

We listed key issues that would change if Uusimaa were considered to have moved to a lower level in the epidemic. The data is based on the government recommendations made by the.

Ultimately, many regional restrictions are decided by cities and regional government agencies.

Events and gatherings

Bridge At present, for example, in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, public events can be attended by a maximum of ten people indoors and 50 people outdoors. However, events for more than 50 people can also be held outdoors if the public spaces can be divided into blocks.

If Uusimaa enters the acceleration phase, the number of participants in public events and events would no longer need to be limited. However, participants and groups must continue to avoid close contact with each other when there are more than 10 people indoors and more than 50 people in confined spaces.

In both cases, private events are subject to the same recommendation as public events.

Restaurants and pubs

In Uusimaa food restaurants are allowed to drink until 20:00 and be open until 21:00. Indoors, a maximum of 75 percent of customer seats may be filled. Food restaurants received hourly extensions from Wednesday onwards, but in bars they remained unchanged.

In on-premises restaurants, ie bars, on-site meals are allowed until 6 pm and the doors must be closed by 7 pm.

Indoors, guests are directed to their own seating, which must be at a table or level. On the outdoor terraces, everyone must have their own seating area. Singing and Dancing Karaoke is prohibited indoors.

If Uusimaa were to enter the acceleration phase, all catering shops could drink until 10 pm and catch up an hour later. Restrictions on customer seats would remain in force, but the so-called ban on dancing and singing would be lifted.

Hobbies

Group hobbies restricted in slightly different ways in different municipalities, but in the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example, limited recreational activities may be organized in indoor and outdoor spaces managed by cities for those born in 2001 and younger. Competition activities related to children’s hobbies are possible outdoors.

Outdoor hobby activities for adults are also possible to a limited extent, and competition activities related to adult hobbies have been possible outdoors since the beginning of June. Following the same guidelines is also recommended for private operators.

During the accelerating phase of the epidemic, restrictions on the recreational activities of children and young people would be lifted, but close contact with others indoors should still be avoided. For adult group hobbies, participants should avoid close contact with each other when there are more than 10 people indoors and more than 50 people indoors.

Education and training

In the spreading stage in colleges and secondary schools, close contacts should be avoided. For example, teaching at the University of Helsinki is mainly distance learning until the end of July.

If Uusimaa were to enter the acceleration phase, contact teaching could be organized more flexibly in universities. However, participants should avoid close contact when there are more than 10 people indoors and more than 50 people indoors.

Uusimaa the transition from the propagation phase to the acceleration phase is still uncertain.

The Hus region meets all the criteria for the acceleration phase except for the incidence rate. There should be no more than 25 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous two weeks, but on Wednesday the incidence rate in the area was 53.8, according to THL.

Chief Medical Officer Mäkijärvi no still on wednesday had been ready to lower Uusimaa from the propagation phase to the acceleration phase. According to him, the incidence rate should fall well below 50, so that Uusimaa can really be said to meet all the criteria for moving to a lower level.