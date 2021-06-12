Restaurants The giant terrace of the barracks square opened: During the day we prepared for the historical game of the Owls and danced samba

The terrace moved to the barracks square is open until mid-August.

Saturday Helsinki Day is celebrated. This year, the 471-year-old Helsinki was celebrated on the giant terrace of Kasarmitor, which was opened the same morning.

The Barracks Market is a new location for the terrace, as it was erected on Senate Square last year. In the owl shirt, spend the early evening Mikko Taavitsainen says he is positively surprised that the smaller market doesn’t feel cramped.

“A very positive surprise. There are no queues, it’s not cramped, this works, ”he says.

Taavitsainen has come to Kasarmitor to celebrate the big day: the Finnish men’s national football team will play its first valuable match in history at the European Championships in Copenhagen on Saturday night.

Taavitsainen is looking forward to tonight’s match as he has been following football since he was little. Today, history is being made, even if Finland later gets to other competitions.

“This day will not come again.”

Mikko Taavitsainen was looking forward to the Finnish football match.

Restaurant worker Juhana Patjas In the booth of Vin-Vin x Story, he says he has noticed that customers are happy to spend time with other people and chat safely outdoors. Before three, the restaurant has already had enough customers, although in the morning there was pain on the terrace with electrical problems, for example.

“There were difficulties in giving birth. People have visited. ”

Restaurant worker Juhana Patjas in the booth of Vin-Vin x Story.

Mattress says Vin-Vin x Story didn’t have a restaurant on Senate Square Terrace last summer. This year, different restaurants have been deliberately chosen for the terrace than last year.

“Healthy competition,” says Patjas.

For the sake of fairness, one of the criteria for the Kasarmitor restaurant search, which ended in April, was that the applicant did not have a restaurant on Senate Square last summer.

Read more: Farouge, Finnjävel and 10 others – Here are the restaurants on the summer terrace of Kasarmitor, which will open in just over a month

Locanda Scappi Guests can enjoy a drink on the terrace of the restaurant Tiina Ratalahti and Olli-Pekka Mäkinen describe the atmosphere of the terrace as wonderful – according to Mäkinen, it is as good as last year on the terrace of Senate Square, where he visited several times.

Ratalahti also thinks that the atmosphere in the market square is great and Helsinki-like. Ratalahti has recently moved back to Helsinki, and says that the mayor has moved Jan Vapaavuori from a speech previously given in the market square.

“I was outright moving when the people of Helsinki were greeted.”

Olli-Pekka Mäkinen and Tiina Ratalahti praised the atmosphere of the terrace.

Half at four o’clock in the afternoon a drizzle begins in the Barracks Market, but the atmosphere is maintained by the performance of the samba school Sambic.

School Executive Director Taina Kanerva says that the performers are celebrating today for several reasons: the opening of the Barracks Market, Helsinki Day, the Helsinki Samba Carnival and the 30th anniversary of the school.

The Helsinki Samba Carnaval is mainly virtual, but Kanerva is happy to perform with her school in the presence of the audience.

Barracks the summer terrace is open until 15 August.

Dance school Sambic celebrated the day by dancing. Taina Kanerva front right.