Picture: Instagram / screenshot / bush1do

“Respect to you my darling”

The rapper Bushido announced on Instagram that his wife Anna-Maria Ferchichi is pregnant with identical triplets. “With all the hardships, fate has given us such an incredible gift,” wrote the musician about a photo showing him with his pregnant wife. “Respect you, my darling, stay healthy and strong.” The couple has been married since 2012 and already have four children together. Anna-Maria Ferchichi had also brought a son into the relationship from her first marriage. The 42-year-old rapper justified the step he had taken to the public with the fact that his wife’s pregnancy “will soon be discussed in court”. His 39-year-old wife has been summoned to witness the major trial against her husband’s former business partner on June 21. The main defendant, Arafat Abou-Chaker, is accused of trying to blackmail Bushido together with his brothers – and of imprisoning, threatening and injuring him. Bushido has already testified in the process for 25 days. Conflicts between his wife and Abou-Chaker are said to have contributed to the fact that he wanted to separate from his former manager. The end of the trial is not in sight: the Berlin district court recently set further trial days until December 22nd. (sede.)