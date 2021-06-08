The Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Saratov Region is conducting an inspection after the death of a 36-year-old resident of Saratov. According to preliminary data, he was electrocuted while unloading a machine with a bar at a construction site.

The incident took place on June 7th. The man, at the request of a friend, the owner of a loader with a crane, brought bundles with a bar to a construction site in the village of Polivanovka. While driving the loader, he touched the crane hook of the loader to the power line.

A worker became an eyewitness to the incident. According to him, the forklift driver fell to the ground with no signs of life. The doctors who arrived at the scene ascertained his death.

Investigators examined the place where the tragedy occurred. According to preliminary data, the man died from electric shock. Experts are investigating the circumstances of the incident. A forensic examination was ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Based on the results of the check, a procedural decision will be made, writes IA “Vzglyad-info”…

On June 7, it was reported about the death of a man from an electric shock in the center of Volgograd. Local residents said they heard a loud bang.