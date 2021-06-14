Tonight’s Capcom E3 2021 livestream brought a brief update on Resident Evil Village.

Capcom confirmed that DLC for the game had just entered into production “by popular demand”. That was all the detail we got, but it’ll probably focus on Lady D, won’t it?

Additionally, Resident Evil RE: Verse, the delayed free multiplayer component for Village owners, will finally arrive in July. This lets you play as various Resident Evil characters from throughout the series, though its earlier beta recieved a mixed reception.