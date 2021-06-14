Embed HTML not available.

The latest chapter of the famous video game horror series Capcom, known to all as Resident Evil Village, has now been out for several weeks, obtaining an excellent response both at the level of critics, both at the level of the public, and also in terms of sales. Normally such a success is accompanied by additional content, and it is precisely on the occasion of theE3 2021 that we have just made the acquaintance of the new DLC of Resident Evil Village, of which we still know nothing, however, except that development has only just begun.

Not many days ago we talked about the possible and imminent future of the saga in the short term. The parent company had tweeted a calendar inherent in the titles it would show a few days away.

If the ninth chapter will have longer production times than any other episode, it is perfectly normal to focus on the workhorse that has now definitively returned the saga to the splendor of the past.

In less than a week from the date of distribution, the eighth canonical chapter of the horror series has defeated any other episode, rising to the absolute most profitable game in the short term. Popularity on well-known Internet channels such as YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming and others have also contributed to the latter’s increased popularity.

During the event held, Capcom reiterated how grateful she is to the fans of Resident Evil Village (here our review of the base game), which has already managed to be appreciated immediately, and has undoubtedly lent itself to a new DLC with additional content.

The new content, although not yet confirmed, it is likely to be distributed on all gaming platforms on which the original chapter was released, namely PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Google Stadia.

For all the other contents related to the Los Angeles event of these days, or if you want to deepen the event that Capcom is holding in these minutes, we refer you to our pages dedicated to E3 2021.