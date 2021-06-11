It has long been known that Netflix seeks to expand the presence of the franchise of resident Evil from Capcom in your catalog. First through an anime, which will be released this year, and secondly, with a program with real actors or live-action.

In the case of the latter, it was known that the plot would revolve around the daughters of Albert wesker, Jade Y Billie. The cast of this new production was not known, but this has already been revealed.

Lance Reddick has participated in films, series and video games

That was through the campaign Geeked week, which takes place this week. Via Twitter, the official account for Latin America wrote ‘get ready to enter’ New Raccoon City ‘with the cast of RESIDENT EVIL: Lance Reddick / Ella Balinska / Tamara Smart / Siena Agudong / Adeline Rudolph / Paola Núñez’.

One of the names that has attracted the most attention is that of Reddick, whose career extends to television, film and video games.

Resident Evil character revealed to be LGBTQ +

Lance Reddick has been in the movie saga of John wick, as well as in White House Down. When it comes to television, he has appeared in legendary series of Lost, as well as in Law & Order, CSI Miami and more.

Speaking of video games, he lent his voice to Martin Hatch on Quantum break, Sylens on Horizon zero dawn Y Horizon Forbidden West, as well as Commander Zavala in the saga of Destiny.

The Resident Evil series will just begin production

Despite the great career of Reddick, there were those who complained about his choice for the role of Albert wesker. That can be read in the responses to the comment you made on Twitter about the announcement of Netflix.

In this social network, this artist, in addition to presenting the cast and himself, said ‘I’m very excited to finally announce it. Get ready to enter New Raccoon City with the cast of Resident Evil’s new live-action series’.

Someone who stands out in this selection of artists is undoubtedly the Mexican Paola Nunez. Besides working in The Queen of the South, has developed a career in Hollywood in productions such as the series of The purge Y Magnum PI, and the movie Bad Boys for Life.

So in the new series of resident Evil You can show more of your acting skills. By the way, it is not yet known what role he plays, and neither when this show comes out.

