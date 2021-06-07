June is the Pride month (LGBT Pride Month), and during this, companies run various promotions focused on the community LGBTQ +. Or they make interesting revelations, like Capcom with resident Evil.

The company recently shared that one of the characters in this series identifies in this way. It is an official confirmation from one of the developers involved in one of the franchise deliveries.

Which Resident Evil character is LGBTQ +?

The above is related to Resident Evil 3, but with online multiplayer game Resident Evil: Resistance. This one was developed by NeoBards Entertainment.

Recently, its director, Al yang, revealed that one of the Survivors, which is who the game focuses on, is gay. Is about Tyrone henry, who would become the ‘tank’ of the group. However, within this title this is not shown openly, and explained why.

He first said that the base configuration of Tyrone is that I’m gay, ‘but the goal was to write it without it becoming the sole basis of his character’.

Later, he added ‘the nature of PvP focused games [Jugador vs. Jugador] makes revealing this kind of information sometimes feel very sudden ‘. So that Yang I did not want the sexuality of this Survivor whatever foundation it was built on.

This is Tyrone Henry from RE: Resistance

Apparently, they were not satisfied with the idea of ​​including it only through dialogue without sounding forced. It seems like, Tyrone henry is the only character openly LGBTQ + In a game of resident Evil.

However, these comments from the director have caused some confusion. Especially since it was revealed more than a year after the game went on sale. However, Al yang He also explained the reason for this delay.

According to him, the team of Resident Evil: Resistance did not have the luxury of constantly sharing information about his game, as with Overwatch Y League of Legends.

So because the dialogues were ruled out to share the information, Yang decided to do it himself. It was a sincere answer, but it did not convince many players. There were those who expected a somewhat more shocking revelation of the series.

