The standalone mode RE: Verse debuts sometime in July to face fan opinion.

Not exactly the custom, but Capcom has had its own space during the E3 2021: a half-hour conference where, among other novelties, we had the opportunity to see again the standalone multiplayer mode of Resident Evil 8. It is called, as we already knew, Resident Evil RE: Verse, and frankly it didn’t get the best reception imaginable when it was first introduced.

Have you improved your graphics? Hasn’t it? We’ll see. Be that as it may, its makers have refined its release date: the game will be available at some unspecified point next month, that is, July. It is not the only news we have about Capcom’s survival horror, because those responsible have also announced news about Resident Evil 8: Village.

By popular demand, development of a RE 8 DLC has begunCapcom“By popular demand” reads a statement, “development of a RE8 DLC has started“As you can see, there is no clue as to the kind of news that awaits us in this downloadable. The base game was released in the company of small packs of consumables, as well as an art book and a digital soundtrack, but nothing of additional content.

RE 8: Village is available on PC, Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. In his corresponding analysis, Alejandro Pascual thought that it was a really entertaining installment, although it has not managed to sneak among the best of the veteran series. As a reminder, Resident Evil 7 had additional DLC chapters, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable to imagine a similar scale for this new installment.

More about: Resident Evil RE: Verse, Resident Evil 8: Village, Capcom, E3 2021 and Resident Evil.