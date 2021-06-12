Residence permits Finns living in Britain have no more weeks to apply for a residence permit

There is a concern that older people and students in particular may have been left without information about the residence permit requirement.

In Britain EU citizens living in the EU, ie also Finns, have only a few weeks to apply for a residence permit. It must be applied for by the end of June because of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

The concern is that not all Finns in the UK may have been informed that they need a residence permit. They can be found especially in the elderly and students on the other hand, says a press officer at the Embassy of Finland in London. Heli Suominen.

“We already know from statistics that more Finns over the age of 65 live in Britain than Finns in the age group have applied for a residence permit. Sure, some of them are dual citizens, but yes, we are concerned that not everyone who should apply for a permit has done so. ”

An application for a permit can be made if you have come to Britain before the turn of last year. Without a residence permit, an EU citizen could be in dire need in Britain, Suominen warns.

“In principle, it is possible that someone who is in the country illegally will be deported. At the moment, we do not know how rigorously and actively the British authorities will begin to monitor the situation. ”

Retired in Britain Päivi Adamson estimates that everyday life under the Guarantee would become more difficult without a residence permit.

“Many employers already know how to have this permit. The same happens, for example, when applying for a mortgage. ”

Island State estimating and reaching the number of foreigners is hampered by the fact that Britain still does not have a nationwide population information system.

Social curator Emilia Mertanen The Finnish Seamen’s Church in London says that the requirement for a residence permit has caused uncertainty among British Finns.

“Not everyone has the knowledge that they need to have some right to be in the country. Concerns have been raised that, even after 50 years of living here, residence in the country is suddenly threatened. It has caused anxiety, disappointment and frustration. ”

As time is running out and part of the population is still out of reach, the embassy Suominen is asking the people of Mattimeiki for help.

“I appeal to all Finns in Britain, as well as to those in the country who have relatives or acquaintances here: spread the word so that everyone has time to apply for a residence permit in time.”

Mixed Adamson and Suominen say they have recently noticed a positive change in the British climate.

“There have been voices in the public debate that it has been noticed how important foreigners and EU citizens have been, for example, in the healthcare system,” says Suominen.

According to Adamson, the tone of voice has changed, “when realities have hit the shoulder.”

“This is where labor shortages have begun to be noticed and acknowledged. It is almost amusing that some of the loudest proponents of Brexit have now asked how to bring in workers from abroad with some kind of special arrangement, for example for harvesting and restaurants.

There has indeed been room for improvement in the attitude, Adamson said.

“Immediately after that brexit pattern, I felt like I didn’t want to speak Finnish in central London or on the Tube. That debate on European skin was a little scary. At least he didn’t want to be stigmatized as a foreigner, at least knowingly, it seemed wiser to keep a low profile, ”says a Finn living in West London.