Copenhagen (Reuters)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen regained consciousness in hospital on Saturday after collapsing during the country’s match against Finland in the Euro 2020 soccer championship on Saturday and undergoing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the field, officials said.

Eriksen fell suddenly in the 42nd minute as he ran close to the side line after a side throw for Denmark, and while the stadium, which was packed with 16,000 fans, was silent, his teammates gathered around him and one of them seemed to put his finger in Eriksen’s mouth to check that he had not swallowed his tongue.

As paramedics arrived and tried to revive Eriksen’s heart, his colleagues formed a circle around him, and Danish TV channel DR cut off the live broadcast and instead showed aerial view of the stadium.

A Reuters photographer at the match saw Eriksen raising his hand while being carried on a stretcher outside the stadium, and the Danish Football Association later tweeted that the 29-year-old had recovered at the nearby Rieshospitalt hospital, where he was undergoing tests.

“We contacted him and the players spoke to Christian,” said Peter Muller, an official at the Danish Football Association. The match was initially stopped but later decided to resume at 1830 GMT.

Muller added, “He is in good shape and the players are playing for Christian.” The result was a 0-0 draw when the Italian champion Inter Milan, Eriksen, collapsed before the end of the first half in the match in Group B.

Teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to his aid, and Delaney asked medical staff to rush into the stadium to help. Fans gathered outside bars in central Copenhagen, most of them crying, while Eriksen’s condition was still unknown.

The two teams then left the stadium, and paramedics raised blankets to hide the injured player from view, and the stadium’s internal announcer announced that the match had been stopped due to an emergency health situation and asked the fans to stay in their places. Fans at Copenhagen’s Barken stadium sang the national anthem and chanted “Christian Eriksen” as they waited for news about the player’s condition.

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram account: “Our hearts go out to Christian Eriksen and his family. The football world stands together in the hope of good news. I hope to see you back on the pitch soon, Chris!” stay strong!

“Come on, Chris, please,” Lautaro Martinez, Eriksen’s teammate at Inter Milan, said on his website.